  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Test your knowledge in the quiz! How well do you know Openair Frauenfeld?

Mattéo Mayasi

10.7.2025

Openair Frauenfeld is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe.
Openair Frauenfeld is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe.
Madcom

If you know the stars of Openair Frauenfeld, you have a clear advantage - not only when rapping along in the crowd, but also in our quiz. From big headliners to exciting newcomers: Check your knowledge of Europe's biggest hip-hop festival!

10.07.2025, 18:29

Thousands of hip-hop fans will once again gather on the Allmend in Frauenfeld from July 10 to 12. This year's Openair will feature big names such as ASAP Rocky and 50 Cent. You can find the latest news about Openair Frauenfeld in our ticker.

Openair Frauenfeld Ticker. A$AP Rocky burns down a fire +++ Security chases after rowdy Ikkimel fans

Openair Frauenfeld TickerA$AP Rocky burns down a fire +++ Security chases after rowdy Ikkimel fans

Are you ready for the festival? Test your knowledge now.