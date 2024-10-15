At 80, it's time to call it a day - pop star Howard Carpendale wants to go on tour for the last time in 2026. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Pop legend Howard Carpendale says goodbye to the stage. On his 80th birthday farewell tour, the pop star will also be performing in Switzerland.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop legend Howard Carpendale goes on his farewell tour in 2026.

The South African will then be 80 years old and will be performing in Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

The singer is said to have sold over 75 million records and produced over 700 songs to date. Show more

Pop star Howard Carpendale goes on his farewell tour through Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2026. "Howard Carpendale is celebrating his 80th birthday in 2026 with one last big tour," announced concert promoter Semmel Concerts Entertainment.

Speech for the fans

"Don't get sad now," says Carpendale in a video. "It will be my last big arena tour." There are people who believe he has "said goodbye a thousand times", says Carpendale. But that's not true. He only said goodbye once. "But now, when I'm 80 in 2026, I've decided to at least stop touring in this form, where we travel and play 20 halls in a row. That's over after that."

Howard Carpendale at a photo shoot in his dressing room. Bild: dpa

Carpendale looks back on 60 years on stages around the world. The motto of his farewell tour is "Let's Do It Again, Again!". He will reportedly be accompanied by his 15-piece band, who will take the audience on a musical journey through six decades.

Over 75 million records sold

Carpendale's most successful songs include "Ti amo" and "Hello Again". The musician was born in Durban, South Africa, in 1946. According to his own figures, the singer has sold over 75 million records and produced over 700 songs to date. He has received awards for his music, including the Echo.

dpa