Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the ESC "Grand Final". We asked blue News readers for their opinion. The opinions differ greatly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer are the three hosts who will host the ESC "Grand Final" for Switzerland in Basel on May 17, 2025.

Hosting the final show is considered an accolade, with up to 150 million viewers watching the show. Up to 800,000 viewers watched the 2024 final show on SRF alone.

How are the three hosts Hunziker, Brugger and Studer received by blue News readers? We asked them. Show more

"Where is the ratings application here that SRF always attaches so much importance to? It doesn't matter, but I can hear the screaming if it were three men": is the comment from user Argus49.

"Christa Rigozzi would have been 'the one and only'; Sandra Studer is acceptable, but the rest don't fit, what a shame. It's also a shame that the event is taking place in Basel - an event like this belongs in international Geneva," says Fanny,

A concise statement comes from user Mieplajei18wi: "The trio fits the ESC. Who cares?"

Herbstblume also has a clear opinion: "With a trio, nobody has to take responsibility if something doesn't work out - that's an elegant solution. But taking responsibility is a foreign word."

"I'm not convinced by the choice. Michelle Hunziker's performance in the Udo Jürgens memorial show was very weak and I'm completely unfamiliar with Hazel Brugger's presenting skills. Only Sandra Studer is known as an accomplished and experienced presenter with style," said Korrektur23, commenting on the choice of the ESC trio.

Cancel the Eurovision Song Contest?

There are repeated calls to cancel the ESC broadcast altogether.

Plideulleip54 comments: "As I haven't watched this show for years, I won't be commenting on this topic."

Mehralsgenug writes: "Hazel Brugger for the ESC ...? Comedy yes, but doesn't fit here. Doesn't matter either. The ESC is a yawn and passes most Swiss people by on the right ..."

Hanno comments: "Bad choice. But I don't watch this sh... anyway. Too shallow."

"Oh Lord, let this chalice pass me by. Especially the media flood of text and images. Yes, music unites us, but in this circus, music is only a sometimes questionable side issue. It's all about standing out and consolidating the questionable mainstream. Regrettably," says Overview.

