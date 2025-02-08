Despite health problems, Ozzy Osbourne is planning a comeback for his band Black Sabbath - for one night. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The ailing Ozzy Osbourne is fulfilling a dream: the 76-year-old wants to perform once again at a big show in July. And this despite the fact that the singer has been unable to walk for some time.

Despite frontman Ozzy Osbourne's health problems, a comeback is planned this summer - for one evening.

It is time for him to give something back, says the 76-year-old singer in the British newspaper "The Sun". Show more

"I can't go anymore." Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has been unable to walk for some time due to his Parkinson's disease.

Nevertheless, the 76-year-old wants to give a big concert with the original line-up of his band Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

It is time for him to give something back, says the singer in the British newspaper "The Sun".

Sharon Osbourne: "Ozzy's voice is better than ever"

Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward are to perform together on the live stage at the "Back to the Beginning" festival for the first time in 20 years. The proceeds are to be donated to charitable organizations.

Osbourne's wife Sharon also commented on the planned appearance in "The Sun": "Ozzy is very happy that he's coming back and very emotional about it."

Parkinson's is a progressive disease, says the 72-year-old. "It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and his legs are affected. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Black Sabbath - one of the most influential heavy bands

Ozzy Osbourne and his bandmate Geezer Butler both hail from Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was founded in 1968. They are considered one of the most influential heavy metal bands.

Black Sabbath played their last concerts in the English city in 2017.

Osbourne, who had gained additional fame with his family through the reality series "The Osbournes", had to cancel his own farewell tour in 2023. In 2020, the singer made his Parkinson's disease public.

