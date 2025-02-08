Sharon Osbourne: "Ozzy's voice is better than ever"
Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward are to perform together on the live stage at the "Back to the Beginning" festival for the first time in 20 years. The proceeds are to be donated to charitable organizations.
Osbourne's wife Sharon also commented on the planned appearance in "The Sun": "Ozzy is very happy that he's coming back and very emotional about it."
Parkinson's is a progressive disease, says the 72-year-old. "It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and his legs are affected. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Black Sabbath - one of the most influential heavy bands
Ozzy Osbourne and his bandmate Geezer Butler both hail from Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was founded in 1968. They are considered one of the most influential heavy metal bands.
Black Sabbath played their last concerts in the English city in 2017.
Osbourne, who had gained additional fame with his family through the reality series "The Osbournes", had to cancel his own farewell tour in 2023. In 2020, the singer made his Parkinson's disease public.