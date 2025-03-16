"Sing meinen Song" enters a new round, with Gotthard duo Nic Maeder and Marc Lynn and host Dodo. Tears flow again, the artists surpass themselves - and reach their limits.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" enters a new round. The host of the sixth season is Zurich reggae singer Dodo ("Hippie-Bus").

Part of the current cast are: Gotthard frontman Nic Maeder and bassist Marc Lynn, Kings Elliot, Zian, Stubete Gäng frontman Aurel Hassler, Nicole Bernegger, Gigi and Dodo.

The first episode will be broadcast on March 17, 2025 at 8.15 pm on 3+. There will be eight episodes, with duets being sung in the last one. Show more

The sixth season of "Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" ("SMS") is just around the corner.

This time with Gotthard frontman Nic Maeder and bassist Marc Lynn, Kings Elliot, Zian, Stubete Gäng frontman Aurel Hassler, Nicole Bernegger, Gigi and - for the second time - host Dodo.

In 2025, the Swiss music stars' swap concert under the palm trees will once again bring tears to the eyes, and "SMS" on 3+ will be highly emotional. And once again, the artists have to go to their limits when covering the other singers - and even beyond.

In an interview with blue News, the participants reveal why "Sing meinen Song" is not just a chat between fellow singers and what new facets TV viewers will get to know from the "Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" gang in 2025.

