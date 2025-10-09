Stefan Buck is the frontman of Hecht, currently the most successful dialect band in the country. A conversation about his St. Moritz diss song, the most embarrassing moment on stage - and how important the love of his wife is to him.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefan Buck is the singer and songwriter of the band Hecht and is about to embark on his biggest tour to date.

In this interview, the 41-year-old talks about the new Hecht album "Lovers". He tells us who and what keeps him grounded despite all his success - and reveals what influence his appearance has had on the course of his career as a musician.

The singer also reveals how arguments within the band Hecht play out: "Very emotional - because we all want the best for the band, but at the same time we have different opinions about what it takes to get there."

He continues: "Sometimes it's not easy to reconcile friendship and work." Show more

A sunny fall afternoon in Zurich: shortly after the release of the new Hecht album "Lovers", frontman Stefan Buck talks to blue News in the Bank restaurant.

Drummer Chris Filter is also sitting at the table. He replaces Buck for a few questions during the interview, because Buck has to leave after 20 minutes.

Stefan Buck, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 30 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If a question doesn't suit you, you can also say "go on" once.

Good.

Money or love?

Love. There is nothing in my life that sustains me more and gives me more support than the love of my parents, my partner and my three children. Money, on the other hand, is an abstract medium.

Beer or champagne?

Beer.

Zurich or Lucerne?

Lucerne. I've lived in Zurich for many years and really like the city. But I believe that everyone has a feeling inside them that tells them where they belong - for me it's definitely Lucerne.

How do you realize that time is passing?

I always realize it when I look in the mirror (laughs).

When do you listen to music more often: when you're happy or when you're sad?

When I'm happy, music acts as an additional energy booster. Music as a comforter is alien to me - with one exception: when I write my own songs.

After hearing the first notes or words from your new album "Lovers " a few days ago, I suddenly got the feeling that this could possibly be your last record ...

Um ... luckily it didn't come to that. We're still making music together. But in my opinion, it's part of life to admit that not all that glitters is gold.

"Blau im Grau" is the first song on your new album. In it, you talk about burning out on stage - and at one point you sing: "I lost myself a long time ago - and I'm afraid of losing you too." What did your wife, who you've been with for 20 years, say when you played the song to her for the first time?

Julia is well aware that the song is about our relationship. As my partner, she also knows that living with a musician is not easy. At the same time, she has been my most important reference person for 20 years when it comes to writing new songs. Julia always tells me clearly what is good and what is bad.

And she thought the song "Blau im Grau" was ...

... as good (laughs).

"Music as a comforter is alien to me - with one exception: when I write my own songs": Stefan Buck. Picture: Keystone

What do your three children think of the song?

They seem to love it - they definitely sing along at the top of their voices when it comes on the radio.

Do the children never ask if your wife and you aren't doing so well at the moment?

No. Our children grow up knowing that you always have to fight for a relationship. And anyway, the song "Blau im Grau" doesn't just sound negative to me. I also sing in it: "Hey, I really want to stay with you." I'm convinced that our children understand the song in the same way.

Is it easier to sing beautifully when you're lovesick?

(Reflects) Heartbreak has never helped me on stage.

The French pianist Hélène Grimaud says that during particularly successful concerts she stands next to herself and watches herself.

There are those moments on stage when I feel that I'm in the right place and that it all makes sense - not just for me, but also for the band and the audience. Yes, that's wonderful.

How important is people's applause to you?

I wish I could say that applause isn't important to me - but that's not true.

The most embarrassing moment you've ever experienced on stage?

The most embarrassing moment I've ever experienced during a performance was at the Gurten Festival 2023, when I came on stage and shouted to the audience: "Hey St. Gallen ... are you ready?" I wouldn't have noticed my mistake myself. It was only when guitarist Chrigu pointed it out to me that I realized it.

How did that feel?

Like when you whisper the name of your previous girlfriend into your new girlfriend's ear in bed. There is no way back (laughs).

Your nickname in the band?

Stefu.

"Balancing friendship and work is sometimes not easy": Stefan Buck (center) together with his friends and bandmates Philipp Morscher, Chris Filter, Daniel Gisler and Christoph Schröter (from left to right). Picture: zVg

Can you please describe your four band members in one sentence - first please guitarist Christoph Schröter.

Chregu is my oldest friend.

Bassist Philipp Morscher.

Phil is the best soul in our band.

Drummer Chris Filter.

Chris is the best coincidence in the life of our band.

Keyboarder Daniel Gisler.

Gisi is our musical conscience.

How should I imagine an argument between five men who are not only private friends but have also been making music together successfully for many years?

Very emotional - because we all want the best for the band, but at the same time have different opinions about what it takes to achieve this. Sometimes it's not easy to reconcile friendship and work. At the same time, however, the five of us keep reminding ourselves what a huge gift it is that we are able to spend so much time together.

Who of your quintet runs away first during an argument?

Gisi - and then me (laughs).

Nicest memory of alcohol?

I love hanging out in the Kir Royal bar on Langstrasse in Zurich after a rehearsal or a concert and drinking a glass or two of Aperol Spritz. In moments like that, the drug alcohol works unbeatably well.

When was the last time you danced the night away?

During the record launch of our single "Mon Amour" at Kir Royal.

Which of your character flaws are you most ashamed of?

My disorganization.

A quirk for which you particularly love your wife?

(Laughs) That she's still not a morning person even after 20 years of dating.

What strange coincidences within your family at Christmas 2024 made you absolutely not want to spend the night in the Grisons resort of St. Moritz ever since?

Shortly before the 2024 festive season, I suddenly got fed up with the high fog and suggested within the family that we should go on a skiing vacation after all. So I searched the internet - and the only option I found was a vacation apartment in St. Moritz.

Two days later, we drove to the Engadin and immersed ourselves in an absolutely decadent world: We saw people wearing fur hats instead of helmets on the slopes. We came across restaurants where a pizza cost a hundred francs. And every ten minutes a private jet landed at Samedan airport. As soon as I got back home, I had to process the experience in a song.

Are you not afraid that your St. Moritz diss song could trigger a shitstorm?

No. The song isn't about the fact that I think St. Moritz or the people who live there are shit. And anyway: in the end, it was only my fault that we went on a ski vacation there.

What do you think, will the audience in Chur, where you will be performing on January 23, 2026, sing along to your song "St. Moritz" particularly loudly?

I don't know what kind of relationship the people in Chur and St. Moritz have with each other. But I'm sure that other people also have trouble with this kind of decadence and the constant celebration of money as the highest of emotions.

"I wish I could say I didn't care about the applause - but that's not true:" Stefan Buck. Picture: zVg

Your tic when writing lyrics?

Running around in circles and eating chocolate.

Light or dark chocolate?

Whatever's in stock - but it's usually dark.

Do you have a hit sweater, i.e. a sweater in which you feel particularly comfortable composing?

No - but since I've been making music, I've always used the same guitar when writing songs. It may look like shit, but I've been writing great songs on it for years.

In spring 2026, you'll be playing a few concerts in Germany and Austria. Will you sing in dialect or High German there?

We'll be singing in dialect because we want to impress the fans more with our stage show than with the language. But it's also clear that we won't earn any money with a concert in Berlin in front of 300 people. Nor is it our aim to be successful with Hecht's music in Germany or Austria in the next few years. The fact is: we can afford these seven concerts and that's why we're doing it.

Does music make the world a better place?

Definitely.

Do you read reviews?

Yes.

What does it do to you when the Tages-Anzeiger says: "At 41, Stefan Buck has become one of the most prominent songwriters in Switzerland."

Of course I'm delighted to receive such feedback. Because although I've been writing songs for more than 30 years, writing a new song feels like a miracle every time.

Did your appearance hinder or help your career?

My appearance has never been the big booster for my career as a musician. Unlike Kuno Launer from Züri West, I am not and never have been the crush of an entire generation.

Your personal fashion disaster?

(Reflects) During the Swiss Music Awards, I once wore a shirt with a zebra pattern.

That was in 2017, wasn't it?

Wow, you're really well informed. I am impressed.

The nicest compliment a woman has ever paid you?

Bringing children into the world with me ... sorry, may I step out for a moment?

Of course.

Chris Filter: Stefan, is it okay if I answer the next questions for you?

Stefan Buck: Go ahead.

"During the Swiss Music Awards 2017, I wore a shirt with a zebra pattern": Stefan Buck on his worst fashion disaster to date. Picture: Keystone

Chris, Stefan said earlier about you that you were the most beautiful coincidence in the life of the band Hecht.

Filter: Wow, that's a nice compliment.

How would you describe Stefan in one sentence?

Filter: I don't know anyone who has as much energy as Stefan. I've often wondered where he finds it.

I recently watched the SRF film "A night with Hecht in Zurich", which was first broadcast in 2023. I noticed that Stefan almost always had the floor, even though you were all out together.

Filter: Was that the case? In everyday life, discussions within our band are balanced. So everyone gets their speaking time.

Stefan Buck is back from the toilet.

Stefan, what's the best compliment you've ever received from a man?

It's my friendship with Chregu, which has now lasted 28 years.

You have a partner and you have three children together, you're the frontman of the band Hecht and you're co-owner of the financial start-up Adaptivv: how do you juggle it all in one day without anyone missing out?

Not at all. Something regularly falls short - sometimes it's my family, sometimes the band, sometimes the company and occasionally my health. It's not as if I regularly experience a full circle moment and can tick off all my tasks in the evening.

I'm no superman. But I'm very lucky that I work independently and don't have a boss at Hecht or in my start-up. This means that I often don't have enough time, but at the same time I enjoy life to the full.

When was the last time one of your children said to you: "Daddy, you're never home"?

That hasn't happened for a long time.

Are there any other bad sides to success?

No matter how you look at it: When you stand on stage in front of 10,000 people at a festival and give a concert, something happens to you. That's not always healthy. That's why it's important that your private self and your stage self have a good relationship and accept each other. Otherwise it could become difficult at some point.

How have you successfully avoided these impending difficulties in recent years?

Perhaps it's my good fortune that our musical success came relatively late and we were all already established personalities back then. Although Hecht is extremely successful as a live band and we always have a great time together on stage, we never have the feeling that we are the greatest after a successful concert. Personally, I'm also kept down to earth by my family, who never give me any special treatment, no matter how successful we are as a band.

Has it never happened that one of your children said to someone: "Hey, the singer of Hecht is actually my father."

It may have happened in a very opportunistic situation. But only if it was of some use to the child himself (laughs).

"Personally, my family keeps me grounded in reality and never gives me any special treatment, no matter how successful we are as a band": Stefan Buck. Picture: Keystone

Which work of art in your home could you show off with if need be?

None at all.

TV in the bedroom?

No.

What everyday noises get on your nerves?

I find it annoying when a motorcyclist speeds past me and at the same time lets the engine roar so loudly that it goes right through me.

What everyday noises do you like?

The sound of my coffee machine.

Finally, we come to the self-rating test: please rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent. We start with gardener.

Zero points.

Why?

I recently tried again with an office plant - with the result that it withered after a few weeks. I'm lucky that my partner has green fingers and I can therefore benefit from a beautiful garden at home.

Can you at least mow the lawn?

Yes, I can do that (laughs).

Your talent as a skier.

Seven points. I don't ski as well as a mountain skier, but I'm a talented lowlander.

Cook.

Three points.

Do you cook when you're home alone with your three children?

Yes, of course - then it's always pasta, pizza or rösti with a fried egg.

Can you eat that?

My children tolerate it (laughs).

Band member?

Five points. Proof of this are the many pike years in which we have successfully made music together.

