Benjamin Amaru at the Gurtenfestival 2024 "I hope that the Appenzell region retains its charm"

Martina Stadelmann

18.7.2024

Benjamin Amaru was one of the first acts to play at this year's Gurtenfestival in Bern. In the video, the singer explains what open windows have to do with the feeling of being free.

18.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Benjamin Amaru was one of the first acts to perform at the Gurtenfestival on Wednesday evening on the Waldbühne.
  • blue News met the singer before his performance.
  • In the interview, he talks about childhood dreams and his upcoming tour.
Since Benjamin Amaru released his first single "Water Falls" in 2018, the musician from Appenzell has become an integral part of the Swiss music scene. The musician has over 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, making him one of the most successful Swiss musicians on the streaming platform.

On Wednesday, he performed his live program at the Gurten in the early evening.

blue Music, he explains what the name of his new album has to do with the dreams of his childhood and why "having joy" is his favorite emotion. He also explains what open windows have to do with the feeling of being free.

He says of his homeland: "In Appenzellerland, it looks like Switzerland is portrayed in the movies." He hopes that it never loses its charm despite all the changes that happen.

At night, however, he dreams of something else. Namely climbing with friends, with whom he will be touring Switzerland, Germany and Austria this November in real life. In the interview, he also reveals why there is no playlist for this "road trip", but there is a DJ.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on location, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

More about the festival

Gurtenfestival concert in the stream. Stormzy makes Bern's local mountain shake

Gurtenfestival concert in the streamStormzy makes Bern's local mountain shake

Festival summer 2024. Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Festival summer 2024Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV