Benjamin Amaru was one of the first acts to play at this year's Gurtenfestival in Bern. In the video, the singer explains what open windows have to do with the feeling of being free.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Benjamin Amaru was one of the first acts to perform at the Gurtenfestival on Wednesday evening on the Waldbühne.

blue News met the singer before his performance.

In the interview, he talks about childhood dreams and his upcoming tour. Show more

Since Benjamin Amaru released his first single "Water Falls" in 2018, the musician from Appenzell has become an integral part of the Swiss music scene. The musician has over 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, making him one of the most successful Swiss musicians on the streaming platform.

On Wednesday, he performed his live program at the Gurten in the early evening.

blue Music, he explains what the name of his new album has to do with the dreams of his childhood and why "having joy" is his favorite emotion. He also explains what open windows have to do with the feeling of being free.

He says of his homeland: "In Appenzellerland, it looks like Switzerland is portrayed in the movies." He hopes that it never loses its charm despite all the changes that happen.

At night, however, he dreams of something else. Namely climbing with friends, with whom he will be touring Switzerland, Germany and Austria this November in real life. In the interview, he also reveals why there is no playlist for this "road trip", but there is a DJ.