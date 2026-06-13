Tears, doubts, and the hope for better times: Florian Ast speaks with rare candor about the most difficult phase of his life, the loss of contact with his eldest son, and the strength that music continues to give him to this day.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Florian Ast speaks openly about cutting off contact with his eldest son (11)—and why he still believes this extremely painful decision was the right one.

“I really loved having him with me. But when a child is constantly caught between two people and faces a conflict of loyalty, distance can sometimes be the better solution,” says Ast.

In an interview with blue News, the 50-year-old musician also talks about success, crises, and new beginnings—and explains why a hair dryer is far more than just a household appliance to him. Show more

Florian Ast, today we’re playing a Q&A game: I’ll ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If a question doesn’t suit you, you can also say “Next” once. Dalmatian or cow?

I generally really like animals. But if I had to choose: Dalmatian. Not least because the dog plays the lead role in the video for my new single “Blödi Chue.”

Silly boy or ladies’ man?

Playboy.

Beatles or Rolling Stones?

I think both bands are great. When I was younger, I was a Beatles fan; later, I discovered the Rolling Stones—and ever since their last album, I’ve been a huge fan of the Stones.

What is your earliest memory of music?

I was five years old when my grandfather gave me a Schwyzerörgeli. I’ll never forget that moment. Not just because of the instrument itself, but also because of the feeling of being given something so precious. Back then, it had a different meaning—owning an instrument was anything but a given.

Your most revolutionary idea at the end of your school days?

I fought to be allowed to perform with my band, Swiss Pirates, at the school graduation. We actually wanted to play our own songs. But since nobody wanted to hear them back then, songs by Guns N’ Roses and Polo Hofer ended up on the setlist.

Did you dream of becoming a global star from a young age—as you mentioned in an interview with the “Aargauer Zeitung” in July 2000?

My big dream has always been to become a global star with music in the local dialect (laughs).

About the author: Bruno Bötschi blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly interviews well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the Q&A series “Bötschi Asks.” He asks them lots of questions—always direct, often funny, and sometimes profound. Until the very last question, it remains unclear where this fast-paced back-and-forth will lead.

Does good music make you happier than a lot of money?

If music is as big a passion as it is for me, no expensive car can compete. I’d rather invest my money in instruments than in any status symbols. Music gives me so much more in return than material possessions. Now I just hope that not too many concert promoters read this interview—after all, we’d still like to get paid for our performances in the future (laughs).

Studies say singing helps with stress. Does singing also help you combat unhappiness?

Singing not necessarily, but writing songs does. It’s my outlet. I process what’s on my mind through music instead of carrying it around with me all the time.

The “Berner Zeitung” reported on October 3, 2023: “For eight years, Bern-based rocker Florian Ast hasn’t recorded any new songs. Where on earth has he been all this time?”

I did play concerts during that time. I just didn’t release any new songs. I still wrote, though. The songs that came out of that were rather heavy and mostly in minor keys. And minor keys just sound sad. The songs reflected exactly what was going on inside me at the time. At some point, it dawned on me: I don’t want to make an album out of this. Not because the songs were bad, but because I want my music to inspire something positive. So I told myself: I won’t release a new album until I can spread positive vibes again.

What did you do instead?

I wrote songs for other musicians—including DJ Ötzi.

Did those sound like whining, too?

No. Writing for other artists is something completely different. And with DJ Ötzi, I also write in standard German.

“Just ask—I’ll let you know if I don’t feel like answering anymore”: blue News editor Bruno Bötschi met musician Florian Ast at Café Kurt am Bach in Würenlos, AG, for an interview. Photo: zVg

Does your family situation have anything to do with the fact that you weren’t doing well for a long time?

Yes.

Do you want to talk about it?

Just ask—I’ll let you know if I don’t feel like answering anymore.

You have three children aged six, nine, and eleven—you’re no longer with any of their mothers. How difficult is that in everyday life?

It’s not easy—but on the other hand, each child has their own mom.

You haven’t had any contact with your oldest son for some time now. How hard is that for you?

(Ast’s eyes well up) That was a very difficult decision. But I hope I made it in my son’s best interest. For me, the child’s well-being always comes before my own needs. I really enjoyed having him with me. But when a child is constantly caught between two people and faces a conflict of loyalty, distance can sometimes be the better solution. That doesn’t mean it has to stay that way forever. But I believe that in certain situations, it can make a child’s life a little easier.

When did it become clear to you that things couldn’t go on like this?

I sought professional help at the time. In the end, though, it was my decision. And yet I haven’t lost hope that someday we’ll find a way back to each other.

There are people who criticize your decision without knowing the whole story. How do you deal with that?

It’s not always easy. But I’ve learned to focus on the people who support me, rather than those who judge me. Eventually, you realize that you can’t control what others think. You can only try to be a decent person and leave something positive behind. That’s exactly why music means so much to me. When you’re on stage and people are singing along to lyrics you once wrote alone at home in the quiet of your room, that’s something incredibly beautiful.

Your song “Chline Ängu” from 2024 is about a father who misses his child and hopes for a reunion. “Our time will come, someday you’ll be big and strong,” you sing in it. What goes through your mind today when people sing along to those lines?

Goodness gracious, it almost tears me apart. I can’t play “Chline Ängu” live anymore. Even in the studio, I found it hard to record the song. Don’t get me wrong: I still stand behind every word of this song. And actually, I’d really love to sing it live again. But every time I start singing it, the story behind it catches up with me again.

How did your new single “Blödi Chue” come about?

I found a loop on the music platform Splice that I really liked—the exact one you hear in the intro today. I started writing lyrics to it until, at some point, I sang the words “blödi Chue” over it and realized: This fits perfectly. And yes, a lot of what I’ve experienced in my life has certainly found its way into my songs subconsciously—just as experiences find their way into many songs.

Did you have a specific person in mind while writing?

No. But let’s put it this way: Life has also provided me with inspiration.

According to linguists, the expression “Blöde Kuh” is typically directed at women. Were you aware that the title might cause a stir?

I actually expected “Blödi Chue” to cause a bit of a stir after its release. But the exact opposite happened. Instead of criticism, I recently received a totally sweet message. It said: “Hey, Flöru, I think the song is so awesome. Why don’t you make another song called ‘Blöde Löl’?” The person suggested I should also make a male version—maybe even sung by a woman. That would take some of the pressure off the whole thing. I haven’t put the idea into practice yet, but I think it’s great.

So basically: Do you find people likable?

Yeah, sure—even if some of us are total goofballs (laughs). I’m currently reading “Homo Deus” by Yuval Noah Harari. In it, he describes how we humans have conquered the world and achieved incredible things. At the same time, though, he also shows how we’re currently destroying much of it. The book really captures the contradictions of humanity.

“I’ve always hoped that people would listen not only to my hits, but also to my other songs”: Florian Ast. Photo: zVg

Your relationship status?

I’m currently going through life on my own.

Does love blind you?

Definitely at the beginning.

And later?

I think that as a man over 50 who’s been through a few relationships, I can say: You shouldn’t commit too quickly or too deeply. Those rose-colored glasses hide a lot at the start of a relationship. It’s only over time that you realize certain things that can make living together difficult later on.

Do you believe in true love?

Yeah… still… Oh, I’m just still a dreamer.

Which of your relationships has been the most successful so far?

The one with my ex-wife Esther. Of course, all relationships felt right at the beginning. But we’ve already talked about the rose-colored glasses (laughs).

What’s your favorite swear word?

Bullshit.

Your favorite sport?

I really enjoy playing tennis. Unfortunately, because of my shoulder, I can’t play quite as well as I used to. But what I miss even more right now is dancing. In 2020, I got to participate in the SRF dance show “Darf ich bitten?” That’s where I really got into it—even though I’m still at the beginner level (laughs).

Would it be enough to compete on the RTL show “Let’s Dance”?

No, I’m definitely too bad for that. My boyfriend, the Ninja Warrior athlete Joel Mattli, competed in the last season. But he’s much younger than me and also much more athletic.

After three decades as a pop star: Have you found a way to deal with bad reviews?

Yes—but that composure only came with age. Unfortunately, I’m quite sensitive.

In your songs, you often use very explicit language. How does that fit together?

I’ve always hoped that people would listen not only to my hits, but also to my other songs. My hit “Sex” was so prominent in the public eye that the other songs were often overlooked. At the same time, though, I’ll admit: I like my cheeky side, and every now and then I enjoy provoking people with my lyrics.

What’s the worst criticism you’ve ever had to take?

In February 1997, the “Berner Zeitung” ran the headline: “No hot sound despite the bobble hat.”

Do journalists hate you because you’ve written too many hits?

Wow, that’s a really great question. It actually touches me a bit—and then it comes from a journalist of all people.

I’m known for asking great questions.

I think an artist would have to have achieved something truly extraordinary for people to hate him for it.

Do you sometimes wonder that you’ve been one of Switzerland’s most successful musicians for 30 years?

Sometimes I stand there and think: Wow, it’s actually been 30 years already. At the same time, it doesn’t feel that long at all. I pursue my career with great passion and all my heart, and I’ve never taken it for granted. That makes me all the more grateful that I’m still able to make music today.

“I pursue my career with great passion and dedication, and I’ve never taken it for granted. That makes me all the more grateful that I’m still able to make music today”: Florian Ast. Image: zVg

What are the best parts of success?

Playing concerts is still an incredibly good feeling. When people sing along to my songs or even shout my name, it moves me every single time. Just as beautiful is the moment when, while writing a song, everything suddenly falls into place. Not because I know it’s going to be a hit—I never know that anyway. But because I feel: Now this song feels just right.

The worst aspects of success?

The prejudices. Many people have an image of you in their heads without really knowing you. I’m convinced that most would judge differently if they actually got to know me and we talked.

Who do you still need to apologize to today?

(Thinks) When I was a kid, I once... oh, forget it, I don’t want to apologize to that guy. Next question, please.

Which of your character flaws are you ashamed of?

I’m actually a shy and introverted person. That means I act awkwardly in certain situations. People notice that something’s off, but they often interpret it as arrogance. And honestly, that gets on my nerves too.

Is it really true that men are more afraid of hair loss than of the atomic bomb?

Yes.

The most handsome man you’ve ever been compared to?

The actor Robert Downey Jr.—though I think that was mostly because of the glasses. For a while, we both wore the same model.

Has your appearance been a hindrance or a help to your career as a singer?

I’ve never really thought about that.

What do you do when you’re alone?

Blow-drying my hair.

Did I get that right: You blow-dry your hair when you’re lonely?

(Laughs) Not just my hair. I just really love listening to the sound of a hair dryer. Though I have to say: not every hair dryer sounds equally good.

Which hair dryer do you think has the best sound?

Definitely the Solis Protector 2000. For one thing, I like its sound the best. For another, it has a safety feature and automatically cools down if it gets too close to the skin or hair.

Why is that so important to you?

Because I once learned the hard way why that’s important. I was lying in bed in a hotel room, reading a book, and had the hair dryer running in the background. At some point, I fell asleep—and the hair dryer badly burned my right forearm.

Why do you leave the hair dryer running while reading a book?

As I said: I like that sound. It might also have something to do with my tinnitus. When the hair dryer is running, I practically don’t notice the ringing.

“I just really love listening to the sound of a hair dryer”: Florian Ast. Image: zVg

What philosophical insight came to you most recently when you saw a Swiss mountain peak?

Whenever I’m driving toward St. Gallen and see the Säntis on the horizon, I know: It won’t be long now before I see my daughter.

Do you ever ask yourself the question of meaning?

Yes. For a while, even so intensely that at some point I didn’t know which way was up and almost went mad. Eventually, I ended up with the aliens (laughs). I believe that every person must be allowed to find their own meaning. In my opinion, that doesn’t necessarily require a religion.

So you don’t believe in God?

I believe there’s something out there. Maybe it has to do with energy—and music keeps coming into play, too. Why are there only twelve notes, for example? Why is there rhythm? And why does music affect us humans so deeply? Music can calm us, make us happy, or make us sad. It can make us cry or drive us to peak performance while exercising. But honestly, I don’t have answers to any of these questions. And if I did, I’d probably be a filthy rich man by now.

Last year you turned 50. How did that feel?

My birthday has never been particularly important to me. That’s why turning 50 wasn’t a big deal for me either.

Already past the midlife crisis?

I’ve had my share of crises in my life. But I’ve also always been lucky that better times have followed difficult ones.

Half of your life is most likely already behind you. Does that thought bother you?

The older I get, the more I realize how important it is to take things a little easier. So not constantly thinking: I still have to do this and that. But also letting go once in a while and enjoying the time I still have.

Is there life after death?

I hope so. It would be incredibly beautiful if we could meet the people who have already passed away again someday.

Are you worried that it will become increasingly difficult for musicians to make a living from their art in the future?

This problem has been plaguing the music industry for quite some time—worldwide. It started in 1999 with Napster (Editor’s note: formerly an illegal file-sharing platform), when music could suddenly be downloaded for free. Later, the industry hoped that streaming services like Spotify could solve the problem. But that has only partially come true. There’s an exciting series on Netflix called “The Playlist” about this . It vividly shows everything that went wrong back then and is still going wrong.

Do you still believe that young musicians will find a way to make a living from their music in the future?

Young artists have always been creative when it comes to breaking new ground. Perhaps in the future they’ll bypass certain structures and bring their music directly to people. Because one thing is clear: it can’t work in the long run for musicians to earn less and less. For me, this is also a political issue. How is anyone supposed to make a living from their art when they’re paid only a fraction of a cent per stream? For global stars who sing in English or Spanish and reach a worldwide audience, that might work. But for many others, it doesn’t.

Can you tell me how much you earn from your songs released on Spotify?

On average, about 1,000 francs a month.

How much did you used to earn from an album?

At least 2.50 francs per album sold, often even more. Multiply that by 50,000 copies sold—then you’ll quickly see how big the difference is compared to today.

“I don’t have an answer to any of these questions. And if I did, I’d probably be a filthy rich man by now”: Florian Ast Image: zVg

We’re slowly coming to the end of the interview, and now it’s time for the self-rating test. You’ll rate your talent on a scale of zero to ten—zero means no talent, ten means maximum talent. How talented are you as a Beach Boy?

What does a beach boy do?

Walking on the beach and showing off his six-pack.

Well then: zero points. Definitely no talent.

Feminist?

Women and men have always been equal in my eyes. For me, it was never a deciding factor whether someone was a woman or a man. It was always important to me to treat people with the same respect and as equals. I’ve never understood why anyone would make distinctions there. But since my current single is called “Blödi Chue,” I’ll play it safe and give myself only eight points (laughs).

Lucky?

Five points. I feel like you have to work for your own happiness. And I’m not sure if I’m particularly good at that.

Astronaut?

Just because of my last name, I’ll give myself ten points (laughs).

Have you ever seriously thought about leaving Switzerland?

Yes and no. My ex-wife Esther and I once lived in Mallorca for over a year. Back then, we lived in a finca with music producer Roman Camenzind. But I could never really imagine leaving Switzerland for good. I like life here far too much for that.

Where could you imagine living for six months?

In Santa Monica, in western Los Angeles County, in the state of Florida. The city is right on the Pacific Ocean and has something very special for me.

So you’re a beach boy after all?

No, no (laughs). I just like the vibe there. Los Angeles is a big city, but it doesn’t feel like one—more like a big neighborhood. And then there are the palm trees, the sound of the ocean, and of course the legendary pier at the end of Route 66. Do I need to say more?

No.

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