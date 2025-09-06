Fans are waiting for Michael Patrick Kelly. blue News

Energy Air is taking place in Thun on Saturday - with an international line-up, tens of thousands of fans and a big end-of-summer party in the open air.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, September 6, 2025 , the 13th Energy Air will take place in Thun with over 20,000 visitors, doors open at 3.30 pm and the concert starts at 6.00 pm.

International and national acts such as Amy Macdonald, Michael Patrick Kelly, Leony, Ray Dalton, Calum Scott and Anna Rossinelli will be performing on stage.

Arrival is possible by special trains and buses or with limited parking spaces; there will also be an after-show party and a livestream.

16:06 "I must have texted 20 times" The two visitors are looking forward to all the acts. blue News The crowd gathers at the gates of the Stockhorn Arena. Visitors have been able to enter the grounds since 3.30 pm. Some can hardly wait. Including two women. One of them says: "I must have texted 20 times." This is her fourth time at Energy Air and she's looking forward to all the acts.

3.17 pm Something must have leaked out "Dear Paddy - there are some nice people waiting for you." blue News Michael Patrick Kelly's groupies are waiting for their star. They've been waiting for the star in the underground garage for two hours. Because the Stockhorn Arena is adjacent to a shopping center. It's supposed to be a secret where the stars arrive, but apparently some of them have leaked it. The fans are only coming for Paddy - even from Luxembourg and Germany.

Energy Air 2025 and you're there live The big summer finale is coming up today. Energy Air 2025 is taking place today in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun. The gates open at 3.30 pm.

The time has come. Energy Air is entering the next round. On Saturday, the big end-of-summer party will take place for the 11th time. The first concert starts at 6.00 pm, with doors opening at 3.30 pm and ending at around 10.15 pm. The festival is held in the open air - completely independent of the weather.

Tickets are free, but difficult to get. To get a ticket, you have to call Radio Energy, send a text message or try your luck online. It's definitely worth it for the winners - the names on the setlist speak for themselves.

The acts on Saturday Leony, hit producer with energetic live performances.

Michael Patrick Kelly, who already wowed at Energy Air in Bern in 2017.

Anna Rossinelli, charming singer with an unmistakable voice.

Kamrad, live act with a large audience.

ÁSDÍS, Icelandic newcomer with atmospheric electro-pop.

Amy Macdonald, performing for the first time - with rousing songs.

Jule X, Bernese rapper ("Dr DJ isch") - one of the hottest Swiss rap acts.

Ray Dalton, US singer with energetic performances.

Calum Scott, brings an emotional goosebump atmosphere to the stage.

Riku Rajamaa, Finnish guitarist and singer-songwriter with his own sound. Show more

How to get there - and back again

By public transport: SBB provides special trains that run especially for the festival. Tickets to the "Thun, Arena Thun" stop are required, otherwise there is a bus service.

Extra buses will run between Thun station and Stockhorn Arena from 14.00 to 00.30. Additional buses will run to the after-show party at the Hotel Seepark from 22.45.

By car: Parking spaces are limited, only accessible with P+R signs. There is a shuttle bus from the parking lot to the arena. Parking tickets (CHF 20.-) are available in the webshop - but are limited.

What can you expect on site?

In addition to the concerts, Energy Air also offers an after-show party from 10.30 pm in the Hotel Seepark (admission CHF 10, from 18 years). In addition, the show will be broadcast live on energy.ch/air for all those staying at home.

Various food stands in the Stockhorn Arena will provide the necessary refreshments. Other attractions offer entertainment alongside the stage program. And that's what it takes, because many people come to Thun.

In previous years, over 20,000 music fans have come to Thun - for example in 2022, when 13 national and international acts performed. A similarly large audience is also expected for 2025.

