Wincent Weiss inspires with emotional songs and spectacular shows. In an interview with blue News, he talks about his music, his childhood without a father and why he never wanted a stage name.

Carlotta Henggeler

Wincent Weiss performs Monday, March 17 at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.

Before the warm-up, he talks to blue News about his career. He emphasizes that he deliberately chose no stage name in order to remain authentic.

For him, there is no difference between his stage persona and his real life. Show more

Wincent Weiss (32, "Feuerwerk") is not only known for his many hits, but also for his live shows.

Shortly before his performance at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Wincent Weiss talks to blue News and explains why he deliberately decided against a stage name: "I'm me on stage, I'm me in real life," he says.

ChatGPT has invented various stage names for Weiss, including Vince White and Vincent Hope. He would prefer the latter because he sees himself as an optimistic person and music is associated with hope for him.

When asked about his most emotional song, he names "1993". "The song is about how I grew up without my father, just with my mother," he says. The song is a piano ballad that is particularly close to his heart because it reflects his childhood.

Spectacular shows with an American influence

At his concerts - like the one in Zurich's Hallenstadion - his fans line up hours in advance. Why? Because his live shows are something special. Weiss explains: "We attach great importance to the show."

His performances are elaborately staged, with pyrotechnics and color plays.

To keep fit on stage, he warms up with yoga exercises.

Wincent Weiss is a big fan of Switzerland: "For me, Switzerland is outrageously beautiful." The landscape never fails to impress him. "It's expensive, but beautiful," he adds with a laugh.

The German pop star is often referred to as a dream son-in-law. He reveals how he feels about this label in the interview above.

