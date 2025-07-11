How interested are the women's national team at the Frauenfeld Openair? Opinions on the festival site are divided.

Dominik Müller

It was a thriller: Riola Xhemaili redeemed Switzerland in stoppage time at the Stade de Genève on Thursday and gave them their first quarter-final ticket in history. The Women's European Championship is also present at Openair Frauenfeld: numerous festival-goers have opted for a national team shirt as their outfit.

Many visitors also took up the offer to watch the game in public viewing - despite concerts taking place at the same time.

All music fans in EM fever? Not quite, as a survey by blue News host Bettina Bestgen on the site shows. "Women's football isn't that interesting," says one visitor. "I really celebrated Portugal's goalie," says another. Find out all the answers in the video.

You can find the latest events at Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

