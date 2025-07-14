A balmy summer evening in Locarno, a microphone - and a tricky question: at Moon&Stars, visitors talk openly about the little lawbreaks of their past.

Dominik Müller

"What's the most illegal thing you've ever done?" The question with which blue News host Bettina Bestgen addresses visitors to Moon&Stars in Locarno is as simple as it is delicate.

Especially as the guests in Ticino - probably helped by the exuberant festival atmosphere - are eager to talk. Past misdeeds such as theft and illegal drug or alcohol consumption come to light.

"Back then, you could still put your own clothes on over your new clothes at ABM and run out of the changing room," confesses one festival-goer.

The statute of limitations has long since expired, of course. And to be honest: who hasn't been on the edge of what's allowed in their youth? Exactly. You can hear the confessions of the Moon&Stars visitors in the video.

And if you want to stay informed about what's happening on the Piazza Grande: blue News will be on site until July 15, reporting directly from Locarno.

