She provided an anthem for the Street Parade three times. At the height of her career, Tatana Sterba retired. Tatana talks to presenter Vania Spescha about fees and her life as a single mother.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a DJ, Tatana has hardly missed a Street Parade since 1994 and has even provided the official anthem three times.

She has received 19 gold and six platinum awards as well as a Swiss Music Award and much more.

The mother of two now lives in the Linth region and talks to presenter Vania Spescha about life in the country.

"I even DJ'd while I was breastfeeding," the 47-year-old reveals in the talk show "On the Rocks" Show more

Since her first gig 30 years ago, Tatana has been an integral part of the Swiss music world. The Zurich native has left her mark on the electronic music scene in this country.

Suddenly it became quiet around the DJane. Tatana wanted to take time for her two sons. "As a mother, I made a conscious decision in favor of my children," reveals the 47-year-old.

Shortly before the Street Parade, Tatana will release her second single for the upcoming EP, in which she reinterprets her favorite 80s songs in her own way.

The DJane talks to presenter Vania Spescha about fees in the scene, drugs and her life in the countryside.

She has found her oasis of peace in the Linth region. Moving from the city to the countryside was not easy. "I struggled with the peace and quiet," Tatana explains in the talk show "On the Rocks".

She manages the switch between family life and DJing well. "I go to gigs more consciously these days," says the Zurich native. She also usually only stays for an hour and no longer goes out.

She now has a different rhythm and other topics. So it's no longer always about her, but primarily about her children.

