Picture: IMAGO/Future Image

Patrick Lindner can look back on an eventful life. But he has long since found his inner peace. Now the German pop star is celebrating his 65th birthday - and looking back on his career.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrick Lindner has been a celebrated pop star for decades. But there was one person he couldn't convince of his talent: his own father.

"My father didn't believe I could do anything," says Lindner, who celebrates his 65th birthday on September 27.

Like every artist, Lindner has not only experienced highs during his career

There was a particularly hard downward spiral when a newspaper took on his outing as a homosexual without being asked in 1999: It was "a resounding slap in the face". Show more

Youthful charm is one of Patrick Lindner 's trademarks. The German pop star has been enchanting his fans with it for decades. The entertainer turns 65 on September 27. He celebrates at the Oktoberfest in Munich.

"My birthday falls during the Oktoberfest season," he tells the German Press Agency in an interview. "So celebrating in a marquee is a natural choice."

The party will be a little bigger for his 65th birthday. 25 close friends have been invited. As a Munich native, he naturally appreciates the pleasure of a freshly tapped beer. The first sip of an Oktoberfest beer is "pure joy."

In general, it seems that Friedrich Günther Raab, the singer's real name, has retained his appreciation for the finer things in life. He is at peace with himself, both privately and professionally. Of course, this was not always the case.

Coming out was "a resounding slap in the face"

Like every other artist with a career spanning several decades, Lindner also experienced many a low point. There was a downward spiral when a newspaper took over his outing as a homosexual without being asked in 1999: This was "a resounding slap in the face".

A personal injury that was also reflected in CD and ticket sales: "I suffered enormous financial damage as a result."

It was a long time ago. The success curve has long been mostly upwards again. He has sensed and realized that he is loved and appreciated by his fans, even after more than 35 years in show business.

A realization that has allowed him, the once shy young man, to mature into a confident stage and television entertainer. When he steps onto the stage today, he can enjoy these moments. He feels free - and also privileged to pursue a profession that fulfills him artistically and creatively.

Lindner: "My father didn't trust me with anything"

That wasn't always the case either. Because he started out as a chef. As a talented chef - after all, he made it into the starred kitchen of the luxury Bayerischer Hof hotel.

He later took on a managerial position in an insurance canteen. Lindner still enjoys spending time at the stove today, handling pots and pans at a professional level.

If his father had had his way, he would never have done anything else in his professional life anyway. Probably not the only indication of his father's lack of understanding for his sensitive, artistically ambitious son.

"My father had no confidence in me, he always talked my musical career down," he says, still sounding sad. In the documentary "Patrick Lindner - Freigesungen" from the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation's TV series "Lebenslinien", the singer explains that his relationship with his father was already strained as a child.

But who knows, perhaps it was precisely his father's categorically negative attitude that became Lindner's greatest motivation? "That could very well be the case," he says, "in any case, I really wanted to show him. To prove to him that I could do it." And he did.

The special connection to Roland Kaiser

Lindner's catalog of recordings includes numerous hits and gold albums, he has tried his hand at acting ("Soko 5113" and "Traumschiff"), made it to the seventh round of "Let's Dance" and was given several television formats tailored to him ("Patrick Lindner Show" on ZDF).

He has also received numerous awards, including the "Bambi", the "Golden Tuning Fork" and the "Bavarian Order of Merit" in 2024. He received the latter for his career to date, his connection to Munich and - last but not least - for his Patrick Lindner Foundation, which supports queer life, among other things.

The singer has a special bond with a number of colleagues. First and foremost: with Roland Kaiser.

The two have been friends ever since they went on the ZDF "Hit Parade Tour" together around 25 years ago. "That welded us together," he says, "and we've been cultivating this friendship ever since."

Lindner tried his hand at different terrains

Musically, Patrick Lindner has tried his hand at different terrains in his career. After starting out as a folk singer in the late 1980s, the former chef first served up modern pop fare in 1997 with the album "Himmelweit". A sound to which he has - with a few exceptions - remained true to this day.

Musically, Patrick Lindner, who turns 65 in a few days, has tried his hand at very different terrains during his career. Picture: Mandoga Media/picture-alliance/Cover Images

In 2005, the fan of Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé allowed himself an excursion into swing territory with the album "Gigolo". A commercial flop - but not a decision he would regret.

"Not at all," he says, "the production with the Thilo Wolf Big Band was great fun. What's more, I can now always incorporate one or two swing tunes into my concerts."

Patrick Lindner lives in Munich with his husband and manager Peter Schäfer. Together with his former partner, he adopted an orphan born in St. Petersburg in 1998.

