0 points for Switzerland at the ESC in the public scoring. The Swiss ESC participant answers questions from the media at her hotel in Basel.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland fought an exciting duel with Austria in the ESC jury voting, but surprisingly received zero points from the audience.

After the show, Swiss ESC candidate Zoë Më returns to her hotel in Basel to face the press.

The emotional evening and the unexpected awarding of points provided plenty to talk about - watch the video for more impressions. Show more

What a spectacle it was. Switzerland went head-to-head with Austria in the jury voting. And then Switzerland got 0 points from the audience.

Immediately after the biggest music show in the world, Zoë Më travels back to her hotel in Basel. After her performance and the nerve-wracking awarding of points, the ESC candidate answers questions from the media.

See more in the video.