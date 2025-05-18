  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Zoë Më after the ESC final "I think I can go to sleep quite happily tonight"

Samuel Walder

18.5.2025

0 points for Switzerland at the ESC in the public scoring. The Swiss ESC participant answers questions from the media at her hotel in Basel.

18.05.2025, 03:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland fought an exciting duel with Austria in the ESC jury voting, but surprisingly received zero points from the audience.
  • After the show, Swiss ESC candidate Zoë Më returns to her hotel in Basel to face the press.
  • The emotional evening and the unexpected awarding of points provided plenty to talk about - watch the video for more impressions.
Show more

What a spectacle it was. Switzerland went head-to-head with Austria in the jury voting. And then Switzerland got 0 points from the audience.

Immediately after the biggest music show in the world, Zoë Më travels back to her hotel in Basel. After her performance and the nerve-wracking awarding of points, the ESC candidate answers questions from the media.

See more in the video.

More about the ESC

Host city managers.

Host city managers"The biggest challenge was getting the ESC up and running in five months"

ESC 2025 in Basel. The second semi-final in the ticker

ESC 2025 in BaselThe second semi-final in the ticker

ESC 2nd semi-final: Outfitcheck. Glitter, leo patterns and a dazzling mermaid

ESC 2nd semi-final: OutfitcheckGlitter, leo patterns and a dazzling mermaid