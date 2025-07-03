British pop singer Lily Allen (40) talks openly about her abortions in the BBC podcast "Miss Me?". Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

In the "Miss Me?" podcast, singer Lilly Allen talks to presenter Miquita Oliver about abortion. During the conversation, they reveal that they have each had five abortions so far.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Lily Allen and presenter Miquita Oliver talk about their experiences with abortion in their BBC podcast "Miss Me?".

During the conversation, Allen says: "I've had a few, but I can't remember exactly how many."

After a moment's thought, Allen adds, "I think it was maybe five." Show more

Lily Allen talks openly about her sexuality and her experiences with abortion in the latest episode of her BBC podcast "Miss Me?".

During the conversation with co-host Miquita Oliver, the 40-year-old singer, who is a mother of two, reveals that she now uses the IUD as a contraceptive.

"I think I'm on my third or fourth IUD now," says Allen. Before that it was a disaster. "I kept getting pregnant."

"I'm happy that no one judges us for it"

When co-host Miquita Oliver remarks that she doesn't know whether Allen has had an abortion, the 40-year-old singer replies: "I've had a few, but I can't remember exactly how many."

After a moment's thought, Lilly Allen reveals: "I think I've had maybe five."

The 41-year-old Oliver is initially surprised by Allen's candor before admitting that she has also had five abortions so far.

She continues: "I'm so happy that I can say that, and you can say it too, and no one has judged us for it. We've had about the same number of abortions."

Lilly Allen: "I thought it was so romantic"

Shortly afterwards, Lilly Allen recalls that one of her former partners, from whom she became unintentionally pregnant, offered to pay for the abortion.

"I thought it was so romantic," explains Allen. Oliver agrees - but immediately asks whether the singer would still see it that way today.

"No," replies Allen, arguing that she would find this offer neither generous nor romantic today.

"Think about that investment: What is it, 500 British pounds? Children are much more expensive." And romantic my ass: as soon as the abortion was over, she never heard from the guy again.

More videos from the department