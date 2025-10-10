"Arthouse" is more than Nemo's first album - it's a feeling. Between perfection, doubt and cinematic magic, the exceptional talent talks to blue News about the art of letting go.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The debut album "Arthouse" by ESC winner Nemo will be released on October 10.

The studio work pushed Nemo to his limits - on the last day of production, Nemo worked for 30 hours straight without sleep.

In "Arthouse", Nemo deals with his perfectionism and the pressure to let go of himself and his art.

Nemo's tour starts on October 10 in Kiev, Ukraine. On October 24, Nemo will stop in Switzerland, at the X-Tra Club in Zurich. Show more

Many ESC winners use their victory as a career boost. Not so Nemo Mettler alias Nemo (26).

The exceptional talent from Biel has taken his time - he went into himself to produce "Arthouse", his long-awaited debut album.

"I knew that when I was producing an album, I wanted to take my time. I want to make something that I love. That's the only way you can make people love it, if you love it yourself."

The recording of "Arthouse" pushed Nemo to his limits: "The last day in the studio was a horror, we stayed in the studio for 30 hours - without sleeping. I've never experienced that before. It also shows how much energy the music gives me."

Find out how Nemo struggles with his own perfectionism - and what helps him let go of it - in the video interview above.

You can find all the information about the album and tour here.

