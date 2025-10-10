"Arthouse" is more than Nemo's first album - it's a feeling. Between perfection, doubt and cinematic magic, the exceptional talent talks to blue News about the art of letting go.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The debut album "Arthouse" by ESC winner Nemo will be released on October 10.
- The studio work pushed Nemo to his limits - on the last day of production, Nemo worked for 30 hours straight without sleep.
- In "Arthouse", Nemo deals with his perfectionism and the pressure to let go of himself and his art.
- Nemo's tour starts on October 10 in Kiev, Ukraine. On October 24, Nemo will stop in Switzerland, at the X-Tra Club in Zurich.
Many ESC winners use their victory as a career boost. Not so Nemo Mettler alias Nemo (26).
The exceptional talent from Biel has taken his time - he went into himself to produce "Arthouse", his long-awaited debut album.
"I knew that when I was producing an album, I wanted to take my time. I want to make something that I love. That's the only way you can make people love it, if you love it yourself."
The recording of "Arthouse" pushed Nemo to his limits: "The last day in the studio was a horror, we stayed in the studio for 30 hours - without sleeping. I've never experienced that before. It also shows how much energy the music gives me."
Find out how Nemo struggles with his own perfectionism - and what helps him let go of it - in the video interview above.
