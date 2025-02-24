  1. Residential Customers
Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims "I want to move to a farm in Switzerland"

Adrian Kammer

24.2.2025

Teddy Swims is performing at Zurich's Hallenstadion this week. In this interview, the US singer-songwriter explains why he would like to raise chickens in Switzerland.

24.02.2025, 17:55

24.02.2025, 17:58

blue News summarizes for you

  • Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Teddy Swims will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich.
  • The American musician is on tour with his album "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)".
  • The 25-year-old celebrated his greatest success with his hit single "Lose Control".
  • In this interview, the US singer-songwriter explains why he would like to live in Switzerland.
Show more

Teddy Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, first gained attention in 2019 by publishing cover versions on YouTube, including Michael Jackson's "Rock With You" and Shania Twain's "You're Still The One".

These videos achieved millions of views and led to a record deal with Warner Records in 2020.

His breakthrough finally came in 2023 with the hit "Lose Control" from his debut album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy". The song has been clicked over 240 million times on YouTube.

In the video interview, the US-American singer-songwriter talks about what he knows about Switzerland and why he would like to have a farm here with chickens and cows.

