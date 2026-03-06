This is what our author's childhood bedroom once looked like. Picture: Picture: Imago, Fotomontage: blue News

Harry Styles' new album is out - and blue News has already listened to it. Our author remembers the time when Styles was still with One Direction and she was their biggest fan.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday, Harry Styles releases his new album: "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally".

blue News was able to listen to the album in advance.

Our author looks back on her One Direction past and explains why the new album is so important for Harry Styles. Show more

Yes, okay, I was probably a "groupie". But not in that wacky sense. After all, I was only twelve or so, hello?

I can't say how I came to like the band "One Direction" and these five British boys sooooooooooo much. I just remember stumbling across the music video for "What Makes You Beautiful" on YouTube one day - and from then on I was a so-called "Directioner". Yes, that's what the band's fan group was called. That's what we called ourselves too.

For everyone who has been living under a rock for the last 15 years: One Direction - that was Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. Five boys from England who appeared individually on the casting show "X Factor", were unceremoniously merged into a band, made it to the final and became famous virtually overnight as third place winners. That was at the end of 2010.

Exchange in the One Direction group chat

"What Makes You Beautiful" was their debut single. The song was released in September 2011 and was a track on the album "Up All Night". And who do you think was also up all night from that moment on to really find out every tiny detail about the band? That's right - me. Or rather: my then eleven-year-old self.

At some point I knew all their songs, every new album was my favorite, I knew what the band members' favorite colors were, what food they liked and didn't like. I watched every interview or movie about the band. I even had a One Direction group chat with my friends. In it and on social media, every little bit of new information was shared from my childhood bedroom in the canton of Aargau.

Then one day I heard the news: One Direction was coming to Switzerland.

OMG, OMG, OMG!!!

From the back row to the front row

I don't even remember how I got the tickets. Only that I was sitting in the very last row of the Hallenstadion in Zurich with a friend and our mothers on May 16, 2013 and I finally got to see my idols live. I think it was the happiest day of my life up until then - I had never experienced anything like it in my 13 years.

And then came July 2014, when One Direction played a concert in Switzerland for the second time. This time in Bern, at the Stade de Suisse. Of course I was there too. When we discussed the next day's outfits in the group chat the evening before, I realized that I didn't have any One Direction merch. Or rather: not yet.

I went to Migros, bought a black felt-tip pen and took a white shirt from my closet. I wrote "1D" (abbreviation for One Direction) on it in big letters with the pen. Of course, I cut off the sleeves and shortened the length to make it a really cool shirt.

I don't remember exactly when my friends and I arrived in Bern, only that it was incredibly early in the morning. The concert didn't start until the evening, so we spent hours on the tarmac trying to get a front row seat. And sure enough, we managed it. Front row at 1D!

It started pouring with rain during the concert, but I didn't care at all. I was just happy. It felt like the highlight of my life again. It couldn't get any better, could it?

The emotional distancing from the band

At some point between the concert and my 15th birthday, I started to distance myself from the band. I don't know why exactly. Maybe it was because I didn't want to be one of those teenage girls who were forever addicted to a boy band. So I took the posters off the walls of my childhood bedroom, put my One Direction shirt in a box - and that was the end of that chapter.

Fortunately! Because when Zayn decided to leave the band a few months later and One Direction broke up completely around a year later, I was sad - but how bad would it have been for me if I had remained a superfan? Probably very, very bad.

Harry, Liam, Niall, Louis and Zayn went their own ways from then on, but music remained a central part of their lives. The first solo albums were soon released, and Harry Styles in particular enjoyed great success.

The solo career of Harry Styles

Although I no longer had anything to do with One Direction, I naturally had to listen to their solo projects from time to time. And I actually really liked Styles' music. And still do.

His first album "Harry Styles" was released in 2017, "Fine Line" in 2019 and finally "Harry's House" in 2022. And I turned 17, 19 and 22. The easiest way to describe Harry is probably as a retro-inspired pop artist who mixes 70s and 80s sounds with modern pop production, from rock to funk and ballads.

The three albums contain both exuberantly cheerful and deeply melancholy songs. They remind me of long summer nights with friends, of my time in the south of France, of moving into a shared flat and finally of leaving it again to move into my first apartment of my own.

The new album is finally here

Today I'm 26, and today Harry Styles released his fourth album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally". Four years have passed between his last release and the new album.

Years in which he has continued to develop, tried out many new things and somehow tried to find himself. Styles, for example, took a longer break for the first time in his life since he started making music. He was in Italy for a long time, but also spent a lot of time in Berlin.

So the album was eagerly awaited. The BBC now describes it as "the funkiest existential crisis in pop". The Guardian gives the album three out of five stars and writes: "The music on Styles' new album is restrained, delicate and pleasant - but from the title onwards he has a real problem with words."

I find it less of a crisis, though. Yes, the album is chaotic - it lacks a common thread, the lyrics seem cryptic. And yet it is an easy album for me. One where you can sense that Styles really had fun with it. That he no longer worries about what others think, but does what he likes.

A final farewell

He clearly says goodbye to his "light" One Direction lyrics and presents coded lines that address darker desires. For example, when he confesses that he wanted to behave, "but I know I'll do it again". Or when he describes how he feels "trapped" in an image that has been forced upon him and thus "carries the burden of American children whose hearts are being broken". And anyway - since when do you have to understand music instead of just feeling it?

Some songs are rather calm, some are cheeky and fast, some make me want to dance. Others make me want to crawl into my room and just be alone for a moment. Electronic parts come out, once I had musical vibes and at some point you suddenly hear an orchestra full of violins.

With this album, Harry Styles has taken a bold step. He is leaving behind a part of himself that he is no longer, but which has shaped him.

Perhaps in the same way that I said goodbye to the band back then. He did it with a new album, I did it by putting my last mementos in a box - and closing this chapter for good. Farewell is not uniform and has no common thread.

More videos from the department