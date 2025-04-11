He was celebrated, failed publicly - and is now back on stage: Piero Esteriore is making a musical comeback with his brothers. In the show "On the Rocks", he talks about second chances, circus feelings and a journey that almost ended at customs.

Sven Ziegler

He became famous through "MusicStar" and the Eurovision Song Contest, but his path was not always easy: Piero Esteriore. The 47-year-old musician from Laufen BL has experienced highs and lows in his career.

After his third place on "MusicStar" in 2004, he represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest with "Celebrate!", but received no points and was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Nevertheless, his debut album "1 Secondo" reached number 3 in the Swiss charts, and the single "Mammamia" made it into the top 10. In the following years, he released several albums and singles that were placed in the Swiss charts.

"Like a circus, but not a circus"

In 2019, Esteriore appeared together with his brothers Mimmo, Gabriele and Amedeo as the "Esteriore Brothers" in the Italian casting show "Tú sí que vales" and moved the jury and audience to tears. This emotional performance marked an impressive comeback and led to a successful tour of Europe.

In "On the Rocks ", Piero Esteriore meets Adrian Steiner, the founder of "Das Zelt" and former bicycle artist, who has been touring Switzerland with his mobile touring theater for over 20 years.

The feeling of performing in "Das Zelt" is very special, says Esteriore in conversation with presenter Frank Richter. "You walk in and think it's a circus. But then it's not a circus - but you can get an incredible amount out of it. It's brilliant," says Esteriore. They have even been approached in Canada and the USA about the special setup.

Steiner says he is fascinated by Piero Esteriore. "First on 'MusicStar', 1.5 million people saw him on TV. And now he's starting his second career with his brothers, becoming a global success in a short space of time. Which artist is recognized on the street in Rome or Sydney - an incredible story."

Esteriore says with a grin: "If I'm declared dead and now resurrected, I've done everything right." His second career is special - for years he tried to get on the big stage or on television. "Now suddenly everyone is calling - and you're all in."

He was no longer allowed to leave the country because of a corner

Now Esteriore is performing in "Das Zelt". Esteriore is full of praise for Adrian Steiner. "He has put together a great concept. People feel embraced, it's a family feeling, you can also come with your children."

"It takes a lot of effort to send a tent like this on tour," explains Steiner. Over 100 people are permanently employed and the logistics are enormous. "At the end of the day, we are actually a logistics company - but much more than that."

Steiner used to be an artist himself, performing as a bicycle acrobat, among other things. "I stopped when I was 26 and started studying. I've never regretted quitting - for example, I no longer had to train for four hours."

For Piero Esteriore, the performances in "Das Zelt" are very special - but he still remembers one performance in particular. "We were guests in Caracas, the capital of Venzuela. We only had one rehearsal and performed with an orchestra. Everything went smoothly - until we left the country. I got stuck at customs because one corner of my passport was torn. Only the consulate was able to help me out."