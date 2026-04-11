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Iggi Kelly about his family "I would find it strange if I were a fan of my mother"

Samuel Walder

11.4.2026

Iggi Kelly has a well-known name - but he wants to work for his success himself. After his performance at Energy Star Night, he talks about his music, his family and upcoming plans.

11.04.2026, 11:34

He may have a famous family history, but he doesn't want to ride his mother's wave of success himself. Iggi Kelly, son of Patricia Kelly, is on the rise in the pop world. He plays in front of 10,000 people at the Energy Star Night. He takes a few minutes for blue News after his performance.

He talks about his emotional songs, his mother's success and the anticipation of his tour. Watch the whole interview in the video above.

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