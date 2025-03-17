Melancholy pop songs like "Liebe ist alles" made AnNa R. and her band Rosenstolz famous. Now the 55-year-old German has died unexpectedly. Fans, companions and celebrities are devastated.

Her death came suddenly and unexpectedly: AnNa R., the former singer of the German pop duo Rosenstolz, was only 55 years old.

"I will miss you every second," mourned her Rosenstolz partner Peter Plate on Instagram.

"I will never forget our first evening together. We drank sparkling wine, you told me you wanted to be a jazz singer and I wanted to make pop music", is how Rosenstolz founder Peter Plate bid a moving farewell to "his" AnNa R.

He continued: "That very night, we went to my place and recorded a song - I was enraptured by your voice, by your way of singing, by your gift of wrapping each of our songs in the most beautiful colors."

It was announced on Monday that the singer died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 55. Fans and celebrities alike are devastated.

On Instagram, user Sandra sums up the feelings of so many people: "A queen goes, quietly and suddenly, leaving behind thousands of broken hearts. I will never forget you."

AnNa R. touched a generation with her songs

Drag artist and ex-"Prince Charming" contestant Gino writes: "You touched a whole generation with your songs. Thank you for all your support."

"One of the most beautiful German voices is now singing in heaven. RIP AnNa R.", added communications expert Frank Behrend on X.

Grief on social media is always accompanied by a great deal of gratitude.

German SPD politician Kevin Kühnert, who resigned in the fall of 2024, wrote on Instagram: "For a 16-year-old gay teenager, a Rosenstolz concert in the Wuhlheide in the summer of 2006 could awaken more self-confidence and self-esteem than a thousand campaigns ever could, because it was real and tangible[]."

"Infinitely grateful for everything and infinitely sad"

User tiffy_takes_it_all would not have survived "without AnNa's voice, your music, [] my youth. i am infinitely grateful for everything and infinitely sad".

AnNa R. has given hope to many people with Rosenstolz. Copyright: imago/Scherf

Alec Vökel from The BossHoss is devastated: "My deepest condolences! This is terribly sad and a great loss. You both wrote German music history with Rosenstolz."

Many others are at a loss for words over the loss. Actor Jannik Schümann and the band 2Raumwohnung can only post hearts.

Plate: "We always saw each other as siblings"

Peter Plate can only hope that his former partner is sitting on a Berlin cloud and is doing well. "We always saw each other as siblings. What fantastic times we had! We laughed so much, we cried too. We held each other tight and let go when it was time."

According to Bild, the fire department received an emergency call at 7.24pm on Sunday evening. The exact cause of death is not yet known, the police have opened a death investigation and sealed the apartment door. There were no indications of violence or a serious fall.

