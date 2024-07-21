Leila from Bern played at the Gurtenfestival on Saturday. blue Music met the singer for an interview afterwards and talked to her about her new single and her big goals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Music met the Bernese singer Leila for an interview.

Leila Šurković became famous with her hit "Gun to My Head", which has been streamed over 1.7 million times on Spotify.

In the interview, she answers blue Music's "stupid either-or questions". Show more

This is the second time that Bernese musician Leila has played at the Gurtenfestival. In an interview with blue Music, she says that it would be a musical dream come true for her if she could give a concert in Bosnia and England. This is because Bosnia is her second home and she loves England.

Leila, who released her first EP on Herbert Grönemeyer's label Grönland Records in 2023, answers "stupid either-or questions" in an interview with blue Music host Bettina Bestgen.

She would rather have a giraffe than a slug as a pet. "Because a giraffe is cute - even if it is a bit big," says the singer.

If she had to choose between a helmet and a safety vest for the rest of her life, she would choose the vest because it could rock her, says Leila.

If Leila could speak and understand all the languages in the world, she would release a really crazy album.

Leila generally prefers bad news to good news because it gives her something to look forward to.

Watch the video for the whole question-and-answer game. Leila's concert will be streamed here on blue News and on the blue News app and on blue Zoom on Sunday at 8.15 pm.

