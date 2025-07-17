Jule X from Bern became famous with "Dr DJ isch". Before his performance at the Gurtenfestival, he answered some surprising questions for presenter Bettina Bestgen.
Jule X, whose real name is Luc Julian Peyer, is a rapper from Bern. Since 2021, he has been known in the Swiss music scene primarily for his song "Dr DJ isch".
On Wednesday evening, he had a concert at the Gurtenfestival - a home game, so to speak. But before his performance, blue News presenter Bettina Bestgen was allowed to ask him - and the Vokuhila Mafia - a few very special questions.
So if you want to know how often Jule X changes his underpants, watch the video.