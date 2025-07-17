  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rapper Jule X in a short interview "If you wear your underpants for more than five days, you're a 'Grüsel'"

Lea Oetiker

17.7.2025

Jule X from Bern became famous with "Dr DJ isch". Before his performance at the Gurtenfestival, he answered some surprising questions for presenter Bettina Bestgen.

17.07.2025, 18:34

17.07.2025, 18:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Show more

Jule X, whose real name is Luc Julian Peyer, is a rapper from Bern. Since 2021, he has been known in the Swiss music scene primarily for his song "Dr DJ isch".

On Wednesday evening, he had a concert at the Gurtenfestival - a home game, so to speak. But before his performance, blue News presenter Bettina Bestgen was allowed to ask him - and the Vokuhila Mafia - a few very special questions.

So if you want to know how often Jule X changes his underpants, watch the video.

More about festivals

Gurtenfestival ticker. Beef on the Güsche:

Gurtenfestival tickerBeef on the Güsche: "Het Bärnverbot, jaget de Dabu abe"

Swiss emigrant in Berlin (Part 1). Bettina Bestgen could have sold this key for a lot of money by now

Swiss emigrant in Berlin (Part 1)Bettina Bestgen could have sold this key for a lot of money by now

"Daddy pays"How much money guests spend at Moon&Stars