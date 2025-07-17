Jule X from Bern became famous with "Dr DJ isch". Before his performance at the Gurtenfestival, he answered some surprising questions for presenter Bettina Bestgen.

Lea Oetiker

Jule X had a concert at the Gurtenfestival on Wednesday evening.

Beforehand, blue News was able to conduct an interview with him.

Jule X, whose real name is Luc Julian Peyer, is a rapper from Bern. Since 2021, he has been known in the Swiss music scene primarily for his song "Dr DJ isch".

On Wednesday evening, he had a concert at the Gurtenfestival - a home game, so to speak. But before his performance, blue News presenter Bettina Bestgen was allowed to ask him - and the Vokuhila Mafia - a few very special questions.

So if you want to know how often Jule X changes his underpants, watch the video.