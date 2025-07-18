"I'm an asshole," says Edb and laughs. The 22-year-old musician is known for being open, honest and cheeky. A conversation about Beatrice Egli, Dabu Bucher, Büne Huber and other Swiss artists.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "I like all people," says Edb , "but of course there are lazy people everywhere."

For blue News, the 22-year-old is allowed to rate Swiss musicians and singers who are particularly popular with the blue News readership.

Edb's verdict in a quick run-through: lots of love for Beatrice Egli, 10 out of 10 points for Nemo too, although he can't do anything with the music of Patent Ochsner Show more

Edb is a musician from Bern who is finding more and more fans with his cool dialect indie pop-rock sound.

This also has a lot to do with the fact that the 22-year-old can be honest, direct and quite emotional. And likes to say what he thinks out loud.

In February 2025, Edb was named "Best Talent" by SRF. Last night he rocked the Waldbühne at the Gurten.

And for blue News, he gets to take on and rate the most popular singers and musicians in Switzerland at the moment - from Beatrice Egli to Dabu Bucher and from Luca Hänni to Nemo and Büne Huber.

This much can be revealed in advance: There are zero points for Gölä. You can find out all the other ratings from Edb in the video.

