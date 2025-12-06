With the EP "Finished" and the single "Walk Alone", Amaya Gloor brings a breath of fresh air to the Swiss music scene. In this interview, she talks about the most beautiful lie, the greatest fear - and singing loudly on the streetcar.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Amaya Gloor is in her mid-20s and already has a contract with a major record label.

The Bernese Oberland native performed on the big stage of the Stockhorn Arena at Energy Air in September 2025.

Her new EP "Finished" was released on November 21, including the current single "Walk Alone". Show more

Amaya Gloor is considered a pop high-flyer from Switzerland: mid-20s, from the Bernese Oberland, with Costa Rican and Jamaican roots. And she already has a record deal with a major label in the bag. Her new EP "Finished", which also contains the current hit single "Walk Alone", was released on November 21.

Grammy award-winner and producer legend Don Was was impressed by the singer when he heard her live in the summer. His verdict: he had never heard such a unique voice.

Who is the Bernese Oberland native with this special gift? She gave a somewhat different kind of interview for blue News.

If you were a dish, what would you be?

Mango tiramisu. Sweet, fresh, a little surprising - and much less complicated than it looks.

One of your biggest performances was at Energy Air 2025 in September 2025 in the Stockhorn Arena in front of 25,000 people. Fluttering nerves?

Oh, yes. The spots came on, I stood there - and for a few seconds I thought: "Wow, how did I end up here?" And then I let go and just felt the moment.

What is your biggest fear?

To come to a standstill. That nothing will go on. I'm good at hiding it - but you can hear it in my songs sometimes.

And what's the best lie you've ever told yourself?

That I always have to do everything on my own. Sometimes I still believe it, until life shows me: I have people to pick me up.

If you could say something to your younger self, what would it be?

You don't always have to be strong. I really needed to hear that before.

What if you were completely anonymous for a day?

I'd sit on the streetcar in Bern, headphones in - and sing along loudly. Be completely uninhibited for a day.

Is there one of your own songs that you can't listen to anymore?

Some of them feel like old diary entries. I cherish them, but I'm not exactly the person who wrote them anymore.

If your music could speak another language, what would it be?

Spanish. This language can cry, laugh and flirt - just like many of my melodies.

You used to be a talented hurdler for the Thun Athletics Association, but decided to pursue music. Do you sometimes still think about medals?

Less than you might think. I didn't really like athletics. Music is the first place where I really feel at home.

When your record company contacted you - what was that like?

I went very quiet. It felt like a huge door was opening. And then I just had to smile.

You grew up with three cultures and three languages. Which is the language of your heart?

The language of my family and my earliest memories. But sometimes I don't sing in any language - only in emotions.

