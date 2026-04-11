She is about to make her biggest appearance: Veronica Fusaro is singing for Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. blue News met the musician and asked what makes the ESC so fascinating for her - and how much she earns from it.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna. On May 14, the musician will compete in the second semi-final to qualify for the final.
- blue News visited the 28-year-old in her studio in Ostermundigen BE and spoke to the musician about her ESC song "Alice".
- In an interview with blue News, Fusaro talks about the pressure of taking part in the ESC, why she always wanted to be a musician - and looks back on her career to date.
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