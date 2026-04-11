She is about to make her biggest appearance: Veronica Fusaro is singing for Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. blue News met the musician and asked what makes the ESC so fascinating for her - and how much she earns from it.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna. On May 14, the musician will compete in the second semi-final to qualify for the final.

blue News visited the 28-year-old in her studio in Ostermundigen BE and spoke to the musician about her ESC song "Alice".

In an interview with blue News, Fusaro talks about the pressure of taking part in the ESC, why she always wanted to be a musician - and looks back on her career to date. Show more

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