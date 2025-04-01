The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel on May 15. Johannes JJ Pietsch (23) will be competing for Austria. He is one of the favorites and you can see how nervous that makes him in the video.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Johannes JJ Pietsch, a countertenor from Vienna with Filipino roots, is representing Austria at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

The 23-year-old musician is looking forward to the encounters with other musicians and the energy of the audience.

Although he openly admits to being nervous, he sees the comparison with Nemo as an honor - but at the same time emphasizes that his song "Wasted Love" has its very own style. Show more

Johannes JJ Pietsch is 23 years old and comes from Vienna. His roots are in the Philippines. If you google him, it says he is a countertenor.

And that's true, because he wants to perform a classical number for Austria at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

JJ is looking forward to interacting with the artists

"I'm looking forward to getting to know and interacting with the other participants and the energy of the audience," says Pietsch in an interview with blue News.

However, two of the other participants are not unknown to him. The duo Abor & Tynna, who will be representing Germany at this year's ESC, are also from Vienna.

"I recently met them for a coffee in Vienna. We then shot some short films together for social media," reveals Johannes JJ Pietsch.

According to the countertenor, he has also performed on stage with the duo's father before. Or rather: Pietsch was on the opera stage and Abor & Tynna's father played in the orchestra.

Johannes JJ Pietsch performs a pop opera

Johannes JJ Pietsch is performing a three-minute pop opera entitled "Wasted Love" at this year's ESC. This begs the question of whether he was inspired by Nemo. The pop star from Biel won last year's ESC for Switzerland with the song "The Code".

"Being compared to Nemo is a great honor for me," says Pietsch. However, his song "Wasted Love" has its very own style.

Watch the video to find out how Johannes JJ Pietsch will be preparing for the Eurovision Song Contest over the next few weeks, why he is almost wetting his pants from sheer nervousness and how high he thinks his chances of winning are.

