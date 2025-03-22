He was given a second life. Blues musician Philipp Fankhauser talks to Claudia Lässer about his illness and reveals that he can only be truly happy on stage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A medical miracle, a stem cell transplant, was the only chance of survival for Thun blues musician Philipp Fankhauser.

Now the 62-year-old is back on stage and has recently released his 18th album entitled "Ain't That Something".

In the TV show "Lässer" , Frankhauser talks about his illness and explains why he is still melancholy despite his miraculous recovery. Show more

"I might be seen as aloof and arrogant," says Philipp Fankhauser. But actually he just has inhibitions.

Thanks to a stem cell transplant, the Thun blues musician overcame the life-threatening bone marrow disease myelofibrosis - and is now back on the road to recovery.

The 62-year-old talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about his new life. Despite his miraculous recovery, melancholy has remained a faithful companion, says Fankhauser. And continues: "I wish I could find inner peace."

Philipp Fankhauser would have liked the therapy to make him a little happier: "I never have any happiness hormones." However, he is working on getting a better grip on his emotions.

Blues musician Fankhauser doesn't want to be a cool entertainer

Fankhauser says he doesn't want to be the cool entertainer on stage. Nor is he looking for contact with too many people. At the same time, he is also afraid that he will not be heard as a musician.

His new album "Ain't That Something", which is already his 18th, is the best he has ever produced, says Fankhauser, who will be celebrating his 40th stage anniversary in two years' time.

Find out how the blues musician has always remained true to himself over the years and why he doesn't call himself an artist in the whole show.

