  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ESC finalist Zoë Më "I'm very grateful to Nemo - but I don't feel any pressure"

Carlotta Henggeler

10.3.2025

Zoë Më is representing Switzerland at ESC 2025 with the pop ballad "Voyage". In an interview, she reveals a fun fact and her desired ranking to blue News.

10.03.2025, 17:41

10.03.2025, 17:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Voyage" is the name of the song with which Zoë Më will compete in the ESC final.
  • At its heart is a journey "towards more humanity", as the 24-year-old tells blue News.
  • In the interview, she also reveals a fun fact about herself - and that she is a fan of Nemo.
Show more

"Voyage" is a tender pop ballad in French - Zoë Më is traveling to the ESC final in Basel with this song in her luggage. It's a kind of home game for the Fribourg native, as she was born in Basel and her grandparents still live there.

"The song is a journey to more humanity," says the singer about "Voyage".

Zoë Më is a big Nemo fan: "I'm very grateful to Nemo for winning and that I can sing in Basel. But I don't feel any pressure."

Find out why Zoë Më only sings in French in this song - and a fun fact about her - in the video above.

More videos from the department

More about the ESC

Zoë Më. This is what the Swiss finalist's ESC song

Zoë MëThis is what the Swiss finalist's ESC song "Voyage" sounds like in Basel

Music. Zoë Më's ESC song

MusicZoë Më's ESC song "Voyage" is pared down and poetic

Singer escaped from Hamas. Israel with ESC song by Nova Festival survivor

Singer escaped from HamasIsrael with ESC song by Nova Festival survivor