Zoë Më is representing Switzerland at ESC 2025 with the pop ballad "Voyage". In an interview, she reveals a fun fact and her desired ranking to blue News.

At its heart is a journey "towards more humanity", as the 24-year-old tells blue News.

In the interview, she also reveals a fun fact about herself - and that she is a fan of Nemo.

"Voyage" is a tender pop ballad in French - Zoë Më is traveling to the ESC final in Basel with this song in her luggage. It's a kind of home game for the Fribourg native, as she was born in Basel and her grandparents still live there.

"The song is a journey to more humanity," says the singer about "Voyage".

Zoë Më is a big Nemo fan: "I'm very grateful to Nemo for winning and that I can sing in Basel. But I don't feel any pressure."

Find out why Zoë Më only sings in French in this song - and a fun fact about her - in the video above.

