Pop producer and singer Jack White had a serious accident in December 2024: after a fall in the office, he was in a coma for weeks. Picture: IMAGO/Berlinfoto

After a fall last December, Jack White was in a coma for several weeks. The 84-year-old is now back at home with his wife. Now he has told us how the accident happened.

Bruno Bötschi

Hit producer Jack White had a serious accident in December 2024: after a fall in the office, he was in a coma for several weeks.

The 84-year-old is now back at home and spoke about the dramatic weeks for the first time. In Bild, White describes how the accident happened.

Snow had fallen on December 9, which is why he had entered his office with wet shoes. "I'm very lucky to still be alive," says White.

He continued: "I slipped on the floor of my office and fell with full force against the marble top of the desk."

Jack White has been back home for three weeks

The impact on his head caused him to fall into a coma. The music producer received medical treatment for four weeks.

Jack White has been recovering at home since the beginning of the year. Initially, it was unclear whether his brain would suffer permanent damage, he told Bild.

His wife Rafaella Nussbaum, who found her husband unconscious, called the past few weeks a "nightmare" in an interview: "Nobody could tell me whether my husband would survive."

White: "Endlessly grateful that I am still alive"

The all-clear has now been given: an MRI has shown that Jack White will make a full recovery. The father of seven is aware of how narrowly he escaped the worst:

"I am immensely grateful to be alive. My wife and our two children are the most important things to me. I can't even think about it if I hadn't been able to experience this love any longer."

White has made a name for himself as a composer since the 1970s, with legendary hits such as "Schöne Maid" (Tony Marshall) and "Eine neue Liebe ist wie ein neues Leben" (Jürgen Marcus) to his credit.

He also worked as a producer with international artists such as Paul Anka, Engelbert, Tony Christie and David Hasselhoff. He ended his career in 2014.

