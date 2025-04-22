"At 70, I can no longer belt out the craziest Ländler songs like I used to. But I still make beautiful music," says Brunner in an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte". And he continues: "If I can't do that anymore, I'll stop."
Carlo Brunner now allows himself a little more rest than in earlier years. But sitting still doesn't seem to be his style. He plays tennis, gets on his bike and still feels too young for golf.
Brunner: "An Indian knows no pain"
Carlo Brunner and his "sweetheart" Erika Grab, a real estate expert, have lived in a villa in Schindellegi SZ, which was once built by Grab's ex-husband, for almost three decades.
The view of Lake Zurich and the Glarus Alps is unobstructed. Grab looks out over the household and garden. Except for the heavy work, he is his sweetheart's gango, says Brunner in "Schweizer Illustrierte".
A few months ago, he had a fall on his e-bike, says Brunner. Two weeks after the accident, he was back on stage with three bruised ribs.
"An Indian knows no pain." Carlo never complains, says his "sweetheart". "Erika and I have a wonderful time together. We laugh a lot, even about ourselves," says the birthday boy.
He wants to celebrate his birthday with his loved ones and the right music. "We're going into the next decade with Rambazamba."