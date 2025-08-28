Bill Kaulitz is causing speculation with his love life. Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

What's going on between Bill Kaulitz and Jannik Kontalis? An Instagram story is likely to fuel the already bubbling rumor mill even further - after all, the two men are shown together in the Tokio Hotel frontman's pool.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Instagram story shows Bill Kaulitz and Jannik Kontalis sitting close together at a pool party in Los Angeles, sparking new speculation about their relationship.

Kaulitz had publicly announced in advance that he was expecting a "boy's visit from Germany", while Kontalis spoke of a visit to a "special person". Show more

Bill Kaulitz has thrown a pool party in Los Angeles. As many fans had already suspected, Jannik Kontalis was also a guest there. This has now emerged from an Instagram story by Kaulitz's close friend Sara Alviti.

In a photo that the stylist shared on her profile on Wednesday, Bill Kaulitz, Jannik Kontalis, his reality buddy Giuliano Hediger and a few other people can be seen. Kontalis and Kaulitz are sitting close to each other in the photo. Both are smiling into the camera, while Kontalis humorously raises his middle finger towards the camera.

Jannik Kontalis was together with Yeliz Koc. picture alliance / ABBfoto

In a recent interview with RTL, the Tokio Hotel singer revealed that he was currently "getting to know" the reality star ("Make Love, Fake Love"). Meanwhile, Kontalis had declared on Instagram in recent days that he was traveling to Los Angeles - to "visit a special person". Bill Kaulitz has been living in the Southern Californian city for several years.

"A boy's visit from Germany"

In the latest edition of the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", the 35-year-old also announced his intention to host a big pool party and mentioned that he was expecting a "boy's visit from Germany". Photos showing the two men nestled close together at an event had previously caused a stir.

Until recently, Jannik Kontalis was seen together with his ex-partner Yeliz Koc in the RTL format "Prominent Getrennt". The 29-year-old recently made headlines not only because of his relationship with Bill Kaulitz, but also because of his political aspirations: The influencer is currently running for mayor of his home town of Mönchengladbach.

In his election manifesto, the non-party candidate promised, among other things, to create "kebabs for everyone" and "more attractiveness for women" as well as to "put an end to annoying 30 km/h zones".

