Swiss jazz musician and pianist Irene Schweizer sits at her grand piano in Zurich, October 18, 2005. Keystone

The grande dame of Swiss jazz is dead: pianist Irène Schweizer has died at the age of 83.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Irène Schweizer, an important figure in modern jazz, was born in Schaffhausen in 1941 and played on major stages all over the world.

She released numerous albums and campaigned for the women's music movement, including co-founding the Taktlos festival and the jazz label Intakt.

Schweizer received several cultural awards, including the Swiss Grand Prix Music 2018, and retired from performing in 2021 for health reasons. Schweizer died in Zurich at the age of 83. Show more

Jazz pianist Irène Schweizer has died at the age of 83. She passed away on Tuesday in an institution in Zurich, as the record label Intakt Records informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. She was considered the grande dame of the Swiss jazz scene.

Born in Schaffhausen in 1941, the Swiss was one of the formative personalities of modern jazz. From Dixieland in her parents' restaurant, the self-taught musician made her way to free jazz on stages around the world. She has performed in Berlin, Tokyo, New York, London and Amsterdam, among other places.

The pianist and drummer explored the Zurich and London jazz scene in the 1960s. Together with drummer Pierre Favre, she provided important impulses in the field of free jazz and improvised piano playing.

Exceptional artist and activist

Schweizer has released numerous solo and duo albums. She was also committed to the European women's music movement. She was a co-founder of the Taktlos Festival, the Werkstatt für improvisierte Musik Zürich (WIM) and the jazz label Intakt.

Schweizer has been honored with several cultural awards in her career. In 2018, she was awarded the Swiss Grand Prix Music. In summer 2021, shortly after her 80th birthday, Schweizer retired from performing for health reasons. She refrained from traveling and performing on major stages.

More videos from this section