The relationship between Bill Kaulitz and Marc Eggers seems to be history. In the "Kaulitz Hills" podcast, the Tokio Hotel singer instead raves about a romantic "meeting of destiny" on an airplane.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fateful encounter on an airplane: Bill Kaulitz met an attractive German on a flight from Mexico to Peru, with whom he flirted for a long time and had in-depth conversations.

Kaulitz and his seatmate exchanged telephone numbers. The singer also invited him to the Tokio Hotel concert in Lima and put him on the guest list.

Following the break-up rumors surrounding Bill Kaulitz and Marc Eggers, the singer is now hinting that he is open to new love and sees the encounter as a sign from the universe. Show more

"A very romantic thing happened," says Bill Kaulitz (35) in the new episode of his podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood".

The singer is currently on tour with his band Tokio Hotel. On a flight from Mexico to Peru, he says, he had a "fateful encounter": "I'm sitting there and suddenly he comes in. A beautiful man. He sits down next to me and immediately says: 'Well, there's no such thing!"

According to Kaulitz, the fact that the person sitting next to him was a German was a stroke of luck from the universe - especially as the seat next to him was actually occupied by his brother Tom (35), who was flying on a different plane.

"He gets there, he sits down. Hair on his chest, it's already peeking out of the top of his shirt, so really hot," Bill Kaulitz enthuses. "The flight was six hours long. At the beginning he put his headphones on briefly, started another movie - but then came the food and the drinks, we both ordered whiskey and coke. And then we must have had five, six, seven whiskey colas together."

"The universe sent me a little sign"

He "chatted for six hours straight" with the attractive stranger, the singer reveals. "Really nice deep talk, and it was so sizzling."

During the flight, the two promised to stay in touch. "I immediately exchanged numbers with him," reveals Kaulitz. He also promised his new acquaintance a place on the guest list for the Tokio Hotel concert in Lima.

After the flirtation, he was "in a really good mood", explains the musician, who is "having a really hard time at the moment" and is "suffering all the time".

Bill Kaulitz is likely to continue to fuel the rumor mill: fans have suspected for some time that the liaison between him and Youtuber Marc Eggers (38) has come to an abrupt end.

Now the singer seems to be open to a new love affair: "I actually hate that saying: when one door closes, another one opens. Yesterday I really had the feeling that the universe had sent me a little sign."

