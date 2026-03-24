Céline Dion performs at the start of her "Courage" world tour at the Videotron Centre in Québec City on September 18, 2019. KEYSTONE

Several posters with well-known lines from Céline Dion's songs have appeared in Paris - fueling rumours that the 57-year-old will soon return to the stage.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mysterious posters with Céline Dion song lines in Paris are fueling speculation about a possible stage comeback for the singer.

According to media reports, the 57-year-old is planning several concerts in Paris starting in the fall.

Dion suffers from stiff person syndrome, but recently showed her strong will to return with a performance at the 2024 Olympic Games. Show more

She has been through some difficult times - and now there are increasing signs of a comeback: Céline Dion (57) could soon be back on stage. Mysterious posters with the singer's song titles and lines are currently causing a stir in Paris - including "The Power of Love", "S'il suffisait d'aimer" and "My Heart Will Go On".

Now fans are puzzled and suspect a comeback for the ailing diva: according to the Canadian newspaper "La Presse", Dion is planning a series of concerts at the La Défense Arena in Paris from the fall.

Two shows per week are planned for September and October. Performances in the arena, which can hold up to 40,000 spectators, were already planned for 2020, but were first postponed due to the pandemic and later canceled due to her illness.

In 2022, Céline Dion made her illness public: she suffers from stiff person syndrome - a rare neurological autoimmune disease that can cause severe muscle spasms and makes even everyday movements, let alone performances, extremely difficult. As a result, she canceled all remaining dates of her "Courage" tour.

At the time, the singer openly explained that she was currently unable to give the performance she expected of herself: "I always give one hundred percent at my shows, but my condition doesn't allow it at the moment." Her focus is entirely on her health - combined with the hope that she will soon be able to return to the stage.

Repeated talk of a comeback

A year earlier, Céline Dion had already had to postpone her planned return to Las Vegas due to "severe and persistent muscle cramps". She later also spoke in the documentary "I Am: Céline Dion" (2024), she also spoke openly about her withdrawal from the public eye. "It's not hard to do a show. It's hard to cancel a show," she said in it. And at the same time made it clear how strong her will is: "If I can't run, I will go. If I can't walk, I will crawl. I will not stop." A promise that she reaffirmed in an interview in 2024.

She has already impressively demonstrated that she is serious: at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Dion performed live on stage for the first time in years. She sang Édith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower - an emotional performance that gave goosebumps all over the world. Her last regular concert date, however, was some time ago: on March 8, 2020, she finished the North American leg of her "Courage" tour in Newark. Now there is growing hope of a real comeback.

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