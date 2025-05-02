After a long time, Nemo has given an interview again and also revealed the reasons for it. sda

Nemo was quiet for a long time. There was much speculation as to why. Now the talented musician has given a big interview to "Magazin". In it, Nemo talks openly about the time since winning the ESC in Malmö a year ago - and about plans for the future.

The closer the ESC in Basel gets, the more Nemo is making himself heard again. A few weeks ago, a cover of Lena Meyer-Landrut's 2010 ESC entry "Satellite" was released, followed by Nemo's new song "Casanova" at the end of April. Nemo also announced on Instagram that he would be performing at the ESC in Basel. The debut album is due to be released after the summer, as the Biel talent said in a major interview with Tamedia 's "Magazin", which was published online on Friday morning.

In the interview, Nemo answers the questions that have been burning under many people's nails. The ESC prodigy has come to terms with "why I find it so difficult to do interviews in Switzerland". Part of the reason is probably that, in Nemo's view, there are only a few journalists and media formats for music, pop culture and art in Switzerland. "The business of the Swiss media is news. And people. If I have an interview with Blick, Tages-Anzeiger or another newspaper, it's often about much more than what I would like to talk about."

Rollercoaster ride after ESC victory

Nemo also talks at length about the well-known aborted interview with the "Bieler Tagblatt", recalling an intense time in which hundreds of interviews were given.

In mid-April, Nemo criticized the music industry and the media in the form of an appearance at the "Bounce Cypher", the rap marathon of Swiss radio and television SRF. And in an interview with the magazine reporter, Nemo said: "I look at the business model of today's media and ask myself: Is it really about portraying something as truthfully as possible? Or is it perhaps more about generating as many clicks as possible?"

In the interview, Nemo went on to say that everyone had entered uncharted territory after the ESC. "It went from zero to one hundred, like a rollercoaster ride, it was a crazy year in many ways." Nemo had realized that the existing structures were reaching their limits, hence the separation. And: Nemo had only recently opted for a new, small London-based management team.

