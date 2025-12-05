Yuval Raphael took part for Israel in 2025. (archive image) Jens Büttner/dpa

The Gaza war continues to overshadow the Song Contest and divides the ESC community. The Broadcasting Union has decided to allow Israel to take part in 2026. Four countries have therefore canceled their participation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel will be allowed to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Austria in May 2026.

This was confirmed by the members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in Geneva.

This is causing a stir among the participating countries. In response to this decision, the public broadcasters of the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia have withdrawn their participation. Show more

As the host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, Austria is looking forward to Israel's participation and shows little understanding for boycott announcements from several European countries. Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig said he was generally "skeptical about boycotting artists - especially when it concerns their origin."

Austria's public broadcaster ORF, which is organizing the ESC in Vienna on 16 May, was also critical.

At the same time, the decision in favor of Israel's participation reveals a deep division between the member broadcasters of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Due to Israel's actions in the Gaza war, some broadcasters had called for the country to be excluded from the ESC. Germany, among others, opposed this. On Thursday, the member broadcasters of the EBU in Geneva did not vote directly on Israel's participation, but on a change to the voting and advertising rules for the Song Contest. However, according to the EBU, the amendment, which was approved by a majority, means that all countries that so wish can take part in the music competition. This means that nothing stands in the way of Israel's participation in the next ESC.

The broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands then announced that they would boycott the event. Belgium, Iceland, Sweden and Finland are also considering such a move. Like Germany, Great Britain, Italy and France, Spain is one of the five most important sponsors of the event. It is still uncertain what impact the boycott announcements will have on the competition. The number of countries taking part in the ESC varies every year.

Weimer: "Israel belongs to the ESC like Germany belongs to Europe"

ORF director Roland Weissmann regretted the boycott. "I see the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna as an opportunity to put what unites us before what divides us," he said, emphasizing that it is not countries that take part in the ESC, but artists. Mayor Ludwig stated that he expressly welcomed the decision for Israel's participation. "Israeli artists should and will always be able to perform in our country."

Minister of State for Culture Wolfram Weimer (non-party) also welcomed the EBU's decision: "Israel belongs to the ESC like Germany belongs to Europe," he told Bild. He therefore thinks it is good that Israel will remain part of the world's biggest singing competition in 2026. "The ESC is an opportunity to spend a great evening with friends and celebrate the diversity of music."

Südwestrundfunk (SWR), the ARD broadcaster in charge of the ESC, said that it was looking forward to participating in the ESC 2026 "as a celebration of culture, diversity and cohesion". The cancellations were regretted.

In Israel, President Izchak Herzog expressly welcomed the decision. The Israeli broadcaster KAN announced that the attempt to exclude the Israeli entry "can only be understood as a cultural boycott. A boycott may begin today - with Israel - but no one knows where it will end and who else it could harm".

Criticism of EBU decision

In contrast, broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia voiced massive criticism. The president of the Spanish broadcaster RTVE, José Pablo López, said that the decision to allow Israel to participate confirmed that this was not a music competition, but a festival dominated by geopolitical interests. The Dutch broadcaster Avrotros stated that "participation under the current circumstances is incompatible with the public values that are essential to us".

The Irish broadcaster RTÉ stated that Ireland's participation in the ESC was "unacceptable given the appalling loss of life in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there". Slovenian broadcaster RTV said that as a public broadcaster, it was committed to upholding ethical principles.

New rules to ensure transparency and trust

According to the Broadcasting Union, the changes to the voting and advertising rules for the Song Contest are intended, among other things, to restrict government-related advertising campaigns for ESC participants. This was a reaction to the result of the ESC 2025 in Basel. There, the Israeli singer Yuval Raphael took second place thanks to an extremely high number of public votes. Critics claimed that the public votes had been manipulated.

According to the EBU, the changes are intended to ensure "trust, transparency and neutrality" at the ESC. The motto of the 70th ESC final is "United by Music".

The Middle East conflict has overshadowed the ESC since the beginning of the Gaza War in 2023. Both at the competition in Malmö 2024 and in Basel 2025, there were demonstrations critical of Israel on the streets and occasional whistles and boos in the hall against the Israeli performances. The Gaza War was triggered by the massacre by the Islamist Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023. A ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist organization has been in place for almost two months.

Following the victory of countertenor JJ with his song "Wasted Love" in Basel, Austria will take on the role of host in 2026. In 2025, around 170 million people watched the event on TV and more than two billion social media contacts were counted.

Since its beginnings in 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has developed into one of the most expensive live events in Europe. In addition to the local organizers, the five largest ESC nations bear the lion's share of the costs. Their acts have been automatically seeded for the final every year for many years.

