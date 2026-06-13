Natalie Imbruglia reveals“It was brutal” – Singer talks about her long journey to motherhood
Bruno Bötschi
13.6.2026
Today, Natalie Imbruglia is a mother. But for the Australian singer, the path to motherhood was not an easy one. In a podcast, the 51-year-old talks about artificial insemination via sperm donation—and the high emotional toll of the process.
13.06.2026, 21:40
13.06.2026, 22:03
Bruno Bötschi
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In 2019, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia gave birth to a son following artificial insemination.
Now, the 51-year-old shares in a podcast just how stressful the fertility treatment was for her.
Imbruglia found the waiting particularly grueling.
After such a disappointment, it always takes time to recover, Natalie Imbruglia reports. “People hardly ever talk about it. I don’t think you’re mentally prepared for it,” the singer concludes, adding: “It was pretty brutal.”
“It wasn’t a case of: ‘I don’t need a man’”
The constant waiting for two weeks after insemination was a heavy psychological burden. But in the end, it worked out for Natalie Imbruglia.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I actually immediately thought of all the women in the world who were still waiting for that result,” the singer recalls in the podcast. Her son Max Valentine was born in 2019.
Apart from that, it was important to Natalie Imbruglia in the podcast to clarify her intention behind the pregnancy via sperm donation.
“It wasn’t based on the idea that ‘I don’t need a man’ or ‘women can do this even without a man by their side.’” That, she says, is “absolute nonsense.”
In conclusion, Imbruglia explains: “We’re simply in a situation where the biological clock is ticking and you have to make a decision. Thank goodness for modern medicine, which gives us this opportunity. Women before us didn’t have this option.”