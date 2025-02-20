Tommy Cash wants to perform at the ESC with the song "Espresso Macchiato". Italy is not happy about it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There are protests against rapper Tommy Cash in Italy. He is to represent Estonia at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel with the song "Espresso Macchiato". The song is full of stereotypes against Italy, according to the Italian ruling party Lega.

The consumer protection association Codacons has lodged a complaint with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organizer of the ESC. According to the complaint, "Espresso Macchiato" is a song that insults Italians. The lyrics contain stereotypes about Italy and the Italians, "which are associated with the usual clichés such as coffee and spaghetti, but above all the mafia and the display of luxury".

The song conveys the message of a people involved in organized crime, which is unacceptable, Codacons said in a letter.

Popular and highly controversial

A song "that offends an entire nation and risks conveying false messages" should not be allowed to participate in Eurovision, it continued. The Vice President of the Italian Senate, Lega politician and former Minister of Agriculture Gian Marco Centinaio, also called on the organizers of the ESC to exclude Tommy Cash's song from the competition.

Tommy Cash is popular because of his surreal style. The 33-year-old rapper, dancer, producer and visual artist presents his lyrics in English. He is known for sexually explicit lyrics and provocative music videos.

Italy was to be represented at the ESC by the winner of the Sanremo Song Festival, singer-songwriter Olly. However, he has not yet decided whether he will take part in the song competition. If he decides not to take part, Italy will be represented by the runner-up at the Sanremo Festival, Tuscan singer-songwriter Lucio Corsi. The 69th ESC will take place in Basel from May 13 to 17.