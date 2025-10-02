Beatrice Egli has released her eleventh studio album. "Never stop with it" is the title. Keystone

Happy news for Beatrice Egli fans: the album "Hör nie auf damit" was released on October 2 - it contains 15 songs. In an interview, the singer from Schwyz reveals that she wanted to let all her emotions flow when writing songs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli is releasing her eleventh studio album "Hör nie auf damit" with 15 songs that are intended to convey a zest for life and positive messages.

In an interview, Egli spoke about the songwriting process.

On October 10, 2026, Egli will perform at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.

Egli will go on a three-country tour in 2026 and return to ARD primetime with her TV show in December 2025. Show more

Die-hard Beatrice Egli fans have already marked October 2 in red: That's when her new album "Hör nie auf damit" will be released. The new album contains 15 dance-pop pop songs full of positive messages.

The album's title track is a hymn to life and reminds us to live more in the here and now.

Egli sings in the chorus: "I'll never stop dancing, laughing, living. Never stop dreaming and giving my all. Never stop feeling, never stop moving my heart. Never in my life will I stop. Never stop enjoying every day I have. Never stop lying under the sky at night. Never stop loving myself and life. Never in my life will I stop."

"Ja zum Leben" and "Wie stark du bist" are also feel-good songs full of positive messages. In the latter, Egli sings: "The worst time of your life pushes you to the ground, but you still believe in tomorrow. My fighter's heart beats to the beat ... How strong you are when you get up, how strong you are when you keep going, still see the sun despite all the dark clouds in the sky. How strong you are when you smile ...".

The fact that Beatrice Egli radiates so much cheerfulness and joie de vivre and sings about it in her songs is extraordinary. Just recently, the 37-year-old revealed in the SRF talk show "Focus" with Stefan Büsser how difficult her path in show business was - how she was more than just ridiculed at the beginning.

In the talk, she spoke about an evening in 2015: "I can remember my first Swiss Music Award, where nobody really talked to me and just didn't take a photo with me. The main thing was not to be associated with this person."

It immediately became clear how hurtful the situation must have been back then. "It's really formative when you realize that you're being treated disrespectfully. That really hurt me too, because I didn't know anything like that," says a Beatrice Egli on the verge of tears.

Beatrice Egli on songwriting: "It's already a soul striptease"

Beatrice Egli doesn't let things get her down. Her latest work "Hör nie auf damit" has now been released. It is the 37-year-old's 11th studio album.

In a new interview with the industry portal "Schlager.de", Egli explains that you should allow all your emotions to come through when writing songs. The pop singer talks about songwriting: "It's very emotional. I wrote with new teams this time, opened up and talked about my life. It's a striptease of the soul that you do there. But I also like it because I think it's nice that my job allows me to reflect again and again and take the time to reflect exactly what life is like."

Egli goes on a three-country tour

Beatrice Egli's concert tour will take her to three countries. From Germany to Switzerland and Austria, Egli will stop in Zurich on October 10, 2026 and perform at the Hallenstadion.

Before then, there's a TV date for impatient fans to make a note of: Beatrice Egli returns to ARD primetime with her "Beatrice Egli Show". The winter edition will be broadcast on December 20, 2025 at 8.15 p.m. on ARD and in parallel in the ARD media library.

