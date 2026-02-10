Steff la Cheffe takes time out. sda

Shortly before the release of her new album "Stoff", Steff la Cheffe pulls the emergency brake. The Bernese musician postpones the release and concerts - and talks openly about being overworked.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Steff la Cheffe is postponing her new album "Stoff" and several planned concerts.

The musician justifies the move with mental and physical exhaustion.

She is announcing a break and will get in touch as soon as there is news. Show more

It was actually supposed to be a new start. The new album "Stoff" was due to be released in just over two weeks, and several concerts were scheduled for April. But now everything is different.

Steff la Cheffe addresses her fans directly on Instagram - with an honest, personal message. Over the past few months, her team, her band and many companions have put "an incredible amount of heart and soul" into the project. At the same time, however, a lot has piled up during this intensive phase that is weighing her down.

"I realize it's too much"

"I tried for a long time to keep everything together somehow, but I honestly realize: it's just too much," she writes. Her head and body urgently need rest.

The consequence: an indefinite break. The decision was "not easy" for her, but necessary. Both the release of "Stoff" and the planned concerts have been postponed.

In the comments, numerous colleagues have expressed their wishes for her recovery. Festival organizers and creative artists are also publicly encouraging her.

It remains to be seen when she will continue musically. Steff la Cheffe simply promises: "I'll get back to you as soon as I have any news." And ends with a wish for her community: "Take good care of yourselves."