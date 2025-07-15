  1. Residential Customers
Gurtenfestival ticker It's "really shitting" at the Gurten +++ Different opinions on the cancellation of Nina Chuba

Valérie Glutz

15.7.2025

Gurtenfestival title gallery
Gurtenfestival title gallery. The main stage at the Gurtenfestival. Bibiza was the first act on the main stage.

The main stage at the Gurtenfestival. Bibiza was the first act on the main stage.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. View from the Waldbühne over the festival site.

View from the Waldbühne over the festival site.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The very young are also at the Gurtenfestival - even with cowboy hats.

The very young are also at the Gurtenfestival - even with cowboy hats.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. A long queue has formed in front of the main entrance.

A long queue has formed in front of the main entrance.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Headphones are also a must at a festival.

Headphones are also a must at a festival.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The rain at the Gurtenfestival is sometimes more - and sometimes less - annoying.

The rain at the Gurtenfestival is sometimes more - and sometimes less - annoying.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. If you want to escape the rain, you have to get under the tents.

If you want to escape the rain, you have to get under the tents.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Zoë Më also played at the Gurtenfestival.

Zoë Më also played at the Gurtenfestival.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The Super Mercado invites you to dance.

The Super Mercado invites you to dance.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Despite the rain: no time for a bad mood.

Despite the rain: no time for a bad mood.

Image: Madcom

You have to work, are on vacation or simply didn't get any more tickets? No problem! blue News takes you to the festival in the ticker.

15.07.2025, 22:30

16.07.2025, 19:17

Gurtenfestival 2025

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 16 to 19 on Bern's local mountain, Gurten.
  • Visitors can look forward to performances by Macklemore, K.I.Z., Will Smith, CRO and Franz Ferdinand, among others.
Bist du am Gurten?

  • Und du hast etwas Besonderes erlebt? Oder coole Fotos und Videos gemacht? Dann teile es mit uns!
  • Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp unter +41 79 282 27 12 oder per E-Mail .
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 7.15 p.m.

    Super Mercado invites you to dance

    No, you can't shop at the "Super Mercado" - supermarket in German - here you can dance!

    The Super Mercado.
    The Super Mercado.
    Madcom

  • 7.04 pm

    Zoë Më enchants the Waldbühne

    At 6.30 pm Zoë Më - this year's Swiss participant in the ESC - started her concert on the Waldbühne.

    Zoë Më on the Waldbühne.
    Zoë Më on the Waldbühne.
    Madcom

    It's no longer raining - but many visitors are still wearing their tippets.

    The tippets stay on.
    The tippets stay on.
    Madcom
  • 6.30 pm

    Put on your tippets!

    Uuuuuand it's pouring again, really! More and more festival-goers put on their tippets. The only strange thing is that the rain radar doesn't actually show any rain over the Gurten.

    But the most important question here is actually: Will there be a mud fight at the Güsche?

    Rain Gurtenfestival
    Rain Gurtenfestival. It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. The visitors are equipped.

    The visitors are equipped.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    Image: blue News

    Rain Gurtenfestival
    Rain Gurtenfestival. It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. The visitors are equipped.

    The visitors are equipped.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    Image: blue News

  • 5.41 pm

    Nina Chuba cancels concert - this is how guests react

    You've probably already heard: Nina Chuba has canceled her performance at the Gurten for health reasons. Ski Aggu is coming instead. But what do Gurten visitors actually think? Our presenter Betina Bestgen asked them.

    Let's put it this way: opinions are ... divided.

  • 5.08 pm

    How many points does Zoë Më get?

    Zoë Më is also preparing for her concert on the Waldbühne. The Swiss ESC participant will be performing at 18:30. How many points will she get from the audience?

    Zoë Më at the sound check.
    Zoë Më at the sound check.
    blue News
  • 5.53 pm

    We quickly check out the atmosphere...

    Well, slowly but surely the Gurten is waking up.

  • 5 p.m.

    The first act on the main stage

    Now the concerts on the main stage have started: Bibiza. The 26-year-old Austrian is known for his rap songs.

    Bibiza is the first act on the main stage
    Bibiza is the first act on the main stage
    blue News

    And the space in front of the main stage is slowly but surely filling up.

    The view from the stage to the very back.
    The view from the stage to the very back.
    blue News
  • 16.27 hrs

    Fun drinks are a must

    What should not be missing at a festival? Exactly, fun drinks! And no, that doesn't just mean alcohol. The vegan bakery "Bakery Bakery" has even created a special Gurten Matcha: the Lavender Matcha.

    The lavender matcha from "Bakery Baker".
    The lavender matcha from "Bakery Baker".
    blue News
  • 16.09 hrs

    How well do you know the Gurtenfestival?

    Are you bored right now or are you still waiting for your favorite act? Of course we have a solution for you: test your knowledge in the Gurten quiz:

    Test your knowledge in the quiz. How well do you know the Gurtenfestival?

    Test your knowledge in the quizHow well do you know the Gurtenfestival?

  • 3.44 pm

    David DiAlma opens the Gurten

    The first concert starts at 3 pm. David DiAlma plays on the Waldbühne. Despite the rain, some people are dancing and singing.

    The first concert has begun.
    The first concert has begun.
    blue News
  • 3.12 pm

    It's raining

    Guyseeee, pack (or take off) your raincoat. It's raining on the Gurten.

    The rain seems to be a minor matter.
    The rain seems to be a minor matter.
    blue News
  • 3.04 pm

    Ski Aggu is on its way

    Nina Chuba was supposed to play on the main stage today at 19:45, but unfortunately the musician had to cancel at short notice for health reasons.

    Get well soon, dear Nina!

    But the slot won't remain empty: Ski Aggu is stepping in. He posted a story in "Schwiizerdütsch" on Instagram. He writes that he is on his way. And: "Chömed with one hundred and ten percent energy," he writes.

    Dear Aggu, we will even come with 120 percent!

    Ski Aggu is on his way to Bern.
    Ski Aggu is on his way to Bern.
    Screenshot Instagram
  • 2.43 pm

    Longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn

    The festival site has been officially open since 2 pm. New this year: on the website you can see the current capacity utilization of the Gurtenbahn, the footpaths and the toilets in real time. A practical traffic light system shows you at a glance how busy the areas are.

    The traffic light shows: There is currently a longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn valley station.
    The traffic light shows: There is currently a longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn valley station.
    Screenshot Website Gurtenfestival

    You can track the current capacity utilization here.

  • 2:05 pm

    These acts will get the local mountain shaking today

    Main stage:

    5 pm: Bibiza

    19:45: Ski Aggu(replacing Nina Chuba)

    22:30: Macklemore

    Tent stage:

    15:45: Judeline

    18:30: Zartmann

    21:15: Jeremias

    00:00 Avaion

    Forest stage:

    15:00: David DiAlma

    18:30: Zoë Më

    21:15: Jule X

    00:00 Baby Volcano

    Of course, the program doesn't end there. This year, the Gurtenfestival is even inaugurating a fourth stage: The Forum offers space for comedy, literature and live podcasts. It is located opposite the main stage, behind the Comfort Zone grandstand.

    You can find the entire Gurten program for Wednesday here.

  • 12.54 pm

    How to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way

    Yes, yes - getting to the Gurten is not always easy. But this year there's something new that will make getting up the mountain a little easier:

    New path is less steep. How to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way

    New path is less steepHow to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way

  • Wednesday, July 16, 12.50 p.m.

    Greetings from the Güsche!

    The wait is over: the Gurtenfestival 2025 starts today! From July 16 to 19, over 65 acts will transform Bern's local mountain into a festival stronghold - with highlights such as Macklemore, Ski Aggu, Will Smith, Jorja Smith, Lola Young and many more.

    blue News will of course also be on site at the Gurtenfestival and will be ticking live for you. So you won't miss a thing.

    The first concert starts at 3 pm, David DiAlma will perform on the Waldbühne. By the way, Wednesday is sold out - the first time in the history of the festival.

    We are looking forward to it!

  • July 16, 1 p.m.

    It was so beautiful at Gurten last year:

    It's finally time again: the Gurten Festival kicks off on Wednesday. But first, let's reminisce - that's how great it was last year:

More Gurtenfestival videos