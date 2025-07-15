Wednesday, July 16, 12.50 p.m.

The wait is over: the Gurtenfestival 2025 starts today! From July 16 to 19, over 65 acts will transform Bern's local mountain into a festival stronghold - with highlights such as Macklemore, Ski Aggu, Will Smith, Jorja Smith, Lola Young and many more.

blue News will of course also be on site at the Gurtenfestival and will be ticking live for you. So you won't miss a thing.

The first concert starts at 3 pm, David DiAlma will perform on the Waldbühne. By the way, Wednesday is sold out - the first time in the history of the festival.

We are looking forward to it!