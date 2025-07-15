Gurtenfestival ticker It's "really shitting" at the Gurten +++ Different opinions on the cancellation of Nina Chuba
Valérie Glutz
15.7.2025
You have to work, are on vacation or simply didn't get any more tickets? No problem! blue News takes you to the festival in the ticker.
Gurtenfestival 2025
- The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 16 to 19 on Bern's local mountain, Gurten.
- Visitors can look forward to performances by Macklemore, K.I.Z., Will Smith, CRO and Franz Ferdinand, among others.
7.15 p.m.
Super Mercado invites you to dance
No, you can't shop at the "Super Mercado" - supermarket in German - here you can dance!
7.04 pm
Zoë Më enchants the Waldbühne
At 6.30 pm Zoë Më - this year's Swiss participant in the ESC - started her concert on the Waldbühne.
It's no longer raining - but many visitors are still wearing their tippets.
6.30 pm
Put on your tippets!
Uuuuuand it's pouring again, really! More and more festival-goers put on their tippets. The only strange thing is that the rain radar doesn't actually show any rain over the Gurten.
But the most important question here is actually: Will there be a mud fight at the Güsche?Rain GurtenfestivalRain Gurtenfestival
5.41 pm
Nina Chuba cancels concert - this is how guests react
You've probably already heard: Nina Chuba has canceled her performance at the Gurten for health reasons. Ski Aggu is coming instead. But what do Gurten visitors actually think? Our presenter Betina Bestgen asked them.
Let's put it this way: opinions are ... divided.
5.08 pm
How many points does Zoë Më get?
Zoë Më is also preparing for her concert on the Waldbühne. The Swiss ESC participant will be performing at 18:30. How many points will she get from the audience?
5.53 pm
We quickly check out the atmosphere...
Well, slowly but surely the Gurten is waking up.
5 p.m.
The first act on the main stage
Now the concerts on the main stage have started: Bibiza. The 26-year-old Austrian is known for his rap songs.
And the space in front of the main stage is slowly but surely filling up.
16.27 hrs
Fun drinks are a must
What should not be missing at a festival? Exactly, fun drinks! And no, that doesn't just mean alcohol. The vegan bakery "Bakery Bakery" has even created a special Gurten Matcha: the Lavender Matcha.
16.09 hrs
How well do you know the Gurtenfestival?
Are you bored right now or are you still waiting for your favorite act? Of course we have a solution for you: test your knowledge in the Gurten quiz:
3.44 pm
David DiAlma opens the Gurten
The first concert starts at 3 pm. David DiAlma plays on the Waldbühne. Despite the rain, some people are dancing and singing.
3.12 pm
It's raining
Guyseeee, pack (or take off) your raincoat. It's raining on the Gurten.
3.04 pm
Ski Aggu is on its way
Nina Chuba was supposed to play on the main stage today at 19:45, but unfortunately the musician had to cancel at short notice for health reasons.
Get well soon, dear Nina!
But the slot won't remain empty: Ski Aggu is stepping in. He posted a story in "Schwiizerdütsch" on Instagram. He writes that he is on his way. And: "Chömed with one hundred and ten percent energy," he writes.
Dear Aggu, we will even come with 120 percent!
2.43 pm
Longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn
The festival site has been officially open since 2 pm. New this year: on the website you can see the current capacity utilization of the Gurtenbahn, the footpaths and the toilets in real time. A practical traffic light system shows you at a glance how busy the areas are.
You can track the current capacity utilization here.
2:05 pm
These acts will get the local mountain shaking today
Main stage:
5 pm: Bibiza
19:45: Ski Aggu(replacing Nina Chuba)
22:30: Macklemore
Tent stage:
15:45: Judeline
18:30: Zartmann
21:15: Jeremias
00:00 Avaion
Forest stage:
15:00: David DiAlma
18:30: Zoë Më
21:15: Jule X
00:00 Baby Volcano
Of course, the program doesn't end there. This year, the Gurtenfestival is even inaugurating a fourth stage: The Forum offers space for comedy, literature and live podcasts. It is located opposite the main stage, behind the Comfort Zone grandstand.
You can find the entire Gurten program for Wednesday here.
12.54 pm
How to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way
Yes, yes - getting to the Gurten is not always easy. But this year there's something new that will make getting up the mountain a little easier:
Wednesday, July 16, 12.50 p.m.
Greetings from the Güsche!
The wait is over: the Gurtenfestival 2025 starts today! From July 16 to 19, over 65 acts will transform Bern's local mountain into a festival stronghold - with highlights such as Macklemore, Ski Aggu, Will Smith, Jorja Smith, Lola Young and many more.
blue News will of course also be on site at the Gurtenfestival and will be ticking live for you. So you won't miss a thing.
The first concert starts at 3 pm, David DiAlma will perform on the Waldbühne. By the way, Wednesday is sold out - the first time in the history of the festival.
We are looking forward to it!
July 16, 1 p.m.
It was so beautiful at Gurten last year:
It's finally time again: the Gurten Festival kicks off on Wednesday. But first, let's reminisce - that's how great it was last year: