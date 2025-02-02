Joya Marleen's debut album is finally here. In "On the Rocks", she chats about the making of "The Wind is Picking Up", about loneliness and why she crosses boundaries on stage.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop star Joya Marleen visits the TV show "On the Rocks".

In 2020, the singer from Eastern Switzerland conquered the charts with her pop song "Nightmare". Since then, her career has been on the rise.

The 22-year-old talks to Vania Spescha on the sofa about her debut album "The Wind is Picking Up". And why she sometimes feels lonely.

She also reveals that she forgets herself on stage. At concerts, she gets into a flow and likes to push boundaries. Show more

Eastern Swiss singer Joya Marleen has long since ceased to be an insider tip. With the pop song "Nightmare", Joya Schedler, as her real name is, stormed the charts.

Since then, the 22-year-old has been making her mark on the Swiss music scene.

On "On the Rocks" with host Vania Spescha, Joya Marleen talks about the creation of her debut album "The Wind is Picking Up". Her most personal song is "Lights On".

Joya Marleen: "It's weird to talk about it"

The song is about a lonely phase of life. Joya Marleen says: "I felt quite lonely then. I didn't know exactly how to deal with this feeling. It's strange to talk about it."

Sometimes she likes to be on her own, the world is sometimes very loud - then she feels overwhelmed. The lyrics to "Lights On" were written in a hotel room, in a lonely moment.

In general, she often talks to her family about her emotional state, but she wasn't able to do this so well during this time.

Joya Marleen: "I think pushing boundaries is great!"

"I like it when it's wild. Being able to break out on stage is uh nice. If you can push boundaries, I think that's great," says the pop singer about her energy at live concerts.

Joya Marleen is going on tour with her new songs - and you can find an overview of all the dates here.

Joya Marleen dreams of performing at a very well-known festival. She reveals which one in "On the Rocks". Watch the whole show here: