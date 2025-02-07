With his new song, musician Luca Hänni has written a declaration of love to music, with all the highs and lows of his career. In an interview with blue News, he looks back on his career.

Yannik Tschan

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca and Christina Hänni 's life is turned upside down by their daughter

His new song "Since We Met" is about his love of music

Luca Hänni's career has not always been positive and suffered a major setback in 2014

From apprenticeship straight into career - Luca Hänni has never had an ordinary job Show more

Last June, Luca and Christina Hänni 's lives were turned upside down. The birth of their daughter brought with it many new challenges, as the singer explains.

On the one hand, there were suddenly new, unfamiliar tasks, such as changing diapers. On the other hand, the new situation also brought with it a completely new daily routine. Interviews and appointments now have to be planned around looking after the child.

Christina Hänni is currently working in Cologne as a dancer for the TV show "Let's Dance". This now requires even more planning and support when being a dad, as Luca Hänni tells us. Especially as we don't know how many episodes or weeks Christina will be spending in Cologne.

New song and back to English

Luca Hänni sang in English for the first eight years of his career. A performance with Helene Fischer gave him a taste for German-language music. He liked it back then, but now the time has come to switch back to English.

The chances of success also play a role when switching languages - you can reach and inspire many more listeners with English songs, as his last hit "Love me Better" proved.

His new song "Since We Met" tells the story of his love for music with all its ups and downs. It shows a new side to the sunny boy, or as he says: "a slightly uglier Hänni from Thun". After his success on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", 2014 saw the big fall and a low point in his career.

He traveled to America, produced a new album there, which turned out to be a big flop and cost more money than it brought in. This moment was an important life experience for him, which he overcame thanks to his family. 13 years later, he has found himself again with his song and is still far from thinking about the end of his career.

A career in his own hands

Luca Hänni celebrates many successes with his podcast, as a presenter and singer. Yet he claims that he has never really worked. His father recently said that to him. Luca Hänni does not deny this.

He dropped out of his apprenticeship as a bricklayer to devote himself entirely to music. Since that day, he has never been employed anywhere, but has acted as his own boss.

A risk that has paid off so far. Whether the new song can really follow on from his big hit "She Got Me", however, remains to be seen.

More on the subject of music