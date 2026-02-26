James Bay celebrates his premiere at "Art on Ice": the British singer-songwriter takes to the stage for the first time at the Swiss ice spectacle in Zurich's Hallenstadion. Between world-class skaters like Ilia Malinin, he feels "like he's surrounded by superheroes".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the 30th anniversary of "Art on Ice", two British music stars, James Bay and Jess Glynne, will perform together with Noah Veraguth, Stress and Stefanie Heinzmann.

World champions from three disciplines will be on the ice - including Chock & Bates, Ilia Malinin, Hase & Volodin, Adam Siao Him Fa and the Swiss Lukas Britschgi and Kimmy Repond.

"Art on Ice" celebrates its premiere on Thursday, February 26, in Zurich's Hallenstadion. The show will travel on to Fribourg and Davos. Show more

A magical moment in Zurich's Hallenstadion on Wednesday afternoon: hit singer James Bay stands on a floating stage and glides across the ice. He performs his high-flying hit "Hold Back the River".

While the British singer-songwriter performs, Ilia Malinin and other figure skating greats glide across the ice. Dancers complete the production.

It's the first hot rehearsals with all the stars in the Hallenstadion, the start of the show for "Art on Ice 2026" - the 30th anniversary show.

James Bay is attending the ice spectacle for the first time and raves in an interview with blue News: "Performing in front of these incredible skaters and watching them glide around - it feels like being among superheroes."

Speaking of superheroes: James Bay knows that success doesn't come naturally. From street musician, he fought his way into the music business step by step, as he reveals in the interview. The 35-year-old says that success has changed him. How exactly? Find out in the video.

