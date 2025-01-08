Energy, creativity and courage: Jan Seven Dettwyler proves that ADHD can be a driving force rather than an obstacle. He lives his uniqueness with basketball, music and clear strategies.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Musician Jan Seven Dettwyler sees ADHD as his "superpower" that drives his energy and creativity.

He criticizes the school system for failing to promote individual strengths and addresses this in his song "Let's be different".

With sport, music and clear strategies, he uses ADHD as a strength and encourages others to see being different as an opportunity. Show more

Jan Seven Dettwyler, musician and former DJ, knows the stage of Zurich's Kaufleuten like the back of his hand. This is where it all began: his first musical engagement and ultimately the launch of his first record.

"It really is a bit like coming home," he says in the interview. But this time it's not about his music, but about a completely different facet of his life - his life with ADHD and how he uses it as a strength.

ADHD: a burden or a gift?

Even as a child, Dettwyler was different. "For me, the day always had at least 35 hours," he says about his energy, which often made him an outsider. At school, he stood out for his drive and strong sense of justice - qualities that were not always welcome.

The attempt to "adjust" him with Ritalin failed. "It turned me into a different person, and I didn't want that". It quickly became clear to him that this was not the right path.

Instead, he found outlets early on: basketball and music. "I've been a passionate basketball player since I was ten years old. If I don't get a regular workout, I become obnoxious," he explains.

Music also became a way for him to channel his excess energy. Today, he doesn't see his ADHD as a problem, but as a gift: "What used to be seen as a weakness is now my superpower."

The education system in the crossfire

Dettwyler is critical of the way ADHD is dealt with in society, particularly in the education system. "At school, the focus is always on what you can't do instead of promoting strengths," he says.

With his song "Let's be different", he addresses this problem and calls for children to be strengthened in their individual talents. The song has not only been well received by fans, but also by teachers. "I've received so many videos of school classes singing the song". That's a great feeling.

One of the biggest challenges for people with ADHD is keeping their focus. Dettwyler has developed his own strategies for this: "Multitasking is a strength, but it can also become chaotic. I've learned to write down my thoughts to get them out of my head. Whether it's a song lyric, an appointment or simply a reminder to drink more water - writing it down helps."

Even as a father of two, Dettwyler remains true to his energy. "I'm never the one sitting on the bench in the playground. I climb with my boys and get up to mischief. I'm probably often the most childish of the three of us," he says with a laugh. At the same time, he makes sure to set clear rules. "I'm a strict father, but when we play, we play properly."

"Being different is an opportunity"

His energy, creativity and courage to be different are also reflected in his career. In 22 years, he has released 14 albums and reinvented himself time and again. "The third battery I have due to ADHD has brought me to where I am today. I'm incredibly grateful for that."

In conclusion, Jan Seven Dettwyler has a clear message for people living with ADHD or other challenges: "Find out how you can use it. Being different is an opportunity. It can not only set you apart from others, but also bring you closer to your own potential. Don't let anyone tell you that it's a negative thing."

An inspiring appeal that shows: Celebrating being different can be the key to an extraordinary journey - both professionally and personally.

You can find the full interview with Jan Seven Dettwyler here: