JJ is overwhelmed by his victory. "I can't believe it, it feels like a dream." blue News

JJ (24) from Austria was considered one of the big favorites at ESC 2025 - and lived up to expectations: With his epic song "Wasted Love" he sang his way into the hearts of TV viewers* and thus follows Nemo.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel comes to an end with a gigantic show.

37 countries took part in the 2025 ESC; 26 countries made it to the final.

And the winning country is ... Austria - JJ with "Wasted Love" sang everyone to the wall. The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will therefore take place in Austria. Perhaps in JJ's hometown of Vienna? That is not yet known. It's the third win for Austria.

JJ finishes in first place with 436 points, followed by Yuval Raphael ("New Day Will Rise") from Israel with 357 points and Tommy Cash from Estonia ("Espresso Macchiato") with 356 points. Zoë Më from Switzerland made it to 10th place with "Voyage". Show more

What a highly emotional ESC final: JJ overtakes his rivals and wins by a large margin. What a victory march for the young Austrian with the chicken skin countertenor.

JJ's wish right after the victory on TV is a simple one: "I finally want to sleep in my bed again!", he reveals to ESC presenter Hazel Brugger.

At the press conference in the St. Jakobshalle, JJ Pietsch is emotional: "Fight for what you believe in. Believe in love. Spread love," are his first words.

The song "Wasted Love" is his first pop release ever, what's next? JJ: "I will be releasing new music very soon."

The final result of the ESC voting 2025: the winner is JJ and comes from Vienna. Screenshot SRF

JJ is Austria's third winner after Udo Jürgens and Conchita Wurst. A great honor for the Viennese: "All good things come in threes. I am very touched to be the third in this episode". And: JJ is the first half-Filipino to triumph for Austria at the ESC.

How does he deal with the pressure of being a young queer winner? JJ knows: "Don't be afraid to fail, stay yourself, stay authentic, believe in yourself."

JJ would love for the next ESC to take place in his home city of Vienna. The stadium is just around the corner from his friend: "Then I could walk over," jokes the newly crowned ESC winner.

Who is JJ alias Johannes Pietsch?

JJ is a stage name, the real name of 24-year-old Johannes Pietsch. He was born in Vienna but grew up in Dubai. His father is an IT expert, his mother a Filipino cook.

The man with the chicken-skin voice grew up bilingual, as he attended the German International School in the desert state.

His nickname was given to him by his school friends, Johannes doesn't exactly sound international as a stage name.

JJ immersed himself in the world of music at an early age. His home became a stage every weekend: he discovered his passion for singing at family karaoke evenings - a first step towards the world of pop. Fascinated, he spent hours studying YouTube videos of legendary opera divas such as Maria Callas and Montserrat Caballé, whose expressiveness and technique he enthusiastically imitated.

Classical music also found its way into JJ's heart early on: his father introduced him to the works of Mozart, sparking a lifelong enthusiasm. At the age of 15, the family returned to Vienna - the epicenter of classical music. JJ graduated from school there and then began a thorough education at the renowned opera school of the Vienna State Opera.

JJ is a countertenor with a distinctive voice that rises effortlessly to soprano heights - and has already made a name for himself on the classical music scene.

More videos from this section