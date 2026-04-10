Jodok Vuille from Emmental is a global social media star as "Jodok Cello". He inspires millions with his spectacular music videos - and was recently even flown to Los Angeles by Johnny Depp.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmental cellist Jodok Vuille, better known as "Jodok Cello", is a real social media star with millions of followers. He became famous for his barefoot performances in spectacular locations around the world.

His international breakthrough was fueled by former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, among others, and he was recently even flown to Los Angeles by Johnny Depp for an appearance.

Despite elaborate productions, his style remains pared down, while his music - a mix of classical, pop and EDM - inspires a wide audience worldwide. Show more

From the abyss of the Alpstein to the hills of Hollywood to Iceland's black beaches: the music videos by Jodok Vuille - better known as "Jodok Cello" - are set in the most spectacular places in the world.

But as impressive as the backdrops may be, his performance is as minimalist as he is: the 37-year-old always plays barefoot - his trademark and a symbol of his grounding.

With his music clips, Emmental native Jodok Vuille strikes a chord with the times. Having grown up on a remote organic farm in Emmental, he now reaches millions: 6.5 million followers on Instagram, 5.9 million on TikTok. He has long been a global social media star.

The mixture of epic sounds, breathtaking nature and perfect light inspires people all over the world - even royals: Jodok has already played for the Qatari royal family.

Discovered by 007 - and flown in by Johnny Depp

The Qatari royals are not the only celebrity fans of Jodok Vuille. The Emmental native owes his meteoric success - also - to a star: former 007 secret agent Pierce Brosnan discovered Jodok on Instagram, liked and reposted a clip of him.

It took off like a rocket - the song reached millions of followers within a very short space of time.

And just recently, the Emmental native was even flown to Los Angeles by "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp for a (!) song.

Jodok Vuille explains: "The invitation to Johnny Depp's private party is a crazy story. I was traveling in Lithuania for a concert. There I received an e-mail request for a private party in Los Angeles. My manager told me it was from Johnny Depp. I said: 'What, he knows Jodok Cello?' He flew me to Los Angeles for a song."

The Hollywood star has launched his own alcohol label and booked the Swiss barefoot cellist for the occasion, which was also attended by scandalous rocker Marilyn Manson and actor Orlando Bloom. He actually wanted to play the hit song from "Pirates of the Caribbean" - but Disney intervened for copyright reasons. Vuille had to change his plan.

The visa organization became a gauntlet - Vuille had never been to the USA before. In the end, it worked out and "Jodok Cello" performed. However, he did not get to talk to Depp: too many people surrounded him. But the Hollywood star was delighted with the performance and applauded.

Jodok Vuille: "My taste in music is a strange mix"

"There are a few songs that get a few million views. These include 'Bella Ciao', 'Faded' by Alan Walker and 'Felicità'", says Jodok Vuille in "On the Rocks".

He also likes songs by Coldplay and is a fan of DJ Avicii and Kygo. But he also enjoys listening to classical music and jazz: "A strange mix", he says about his taste in music.

In an interview with Vania Spescha, he reveals which stars he would like to collaborate with - and how much meticulousness and work goes into his content.

You can watch the whole show with Jodok Cello here: