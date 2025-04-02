Jürgen Drews suffers from polyneuropathy. In a TV interview, the German pop singer, who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, is more open than ever about his incurable nerve disease.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jürgen Drews is 80 years old today.

The German pop singer ended his career three years ago.

In an interview with the TV channel RTL , Drews reveals that he doesn't miss his old life.

The singer is also coping quite well with his nervous illness. "Sometimes I notice that I sway a little, but that's bearable," says Drews. Show more

Jürgen Drews ended his career three years ago for health reasons. Not an easy step for the German pop star. He was supported by his family - above all his wife Ramona and his daughter Joelina.

Drews suffers from the incurable nerve disease polyneuropathy. Typical symptoms of this disease are tingling, burning and numbness, which initially occur mainly in the feet and legs.

Today, Wednesday, April 2, Jürgen Drews can celebrate his 80th birthday. He himself never expected to live to be so old. "20 or 30 years ago, I would have said I wouldn't even survive," the singer reveals in an interview with RTL presenter Frauke Ludowig.

Jürgen Drews "I love life"

Jürgen Drews doesn't miss life on stage. He finds it funny himself that he says that today. "I always thought: I can't cope without the stage."

The singer also copes quite well with his illness. "Sometimes I notice that I sway a little, but that's bearable," says Drews. In such moments, his wife Ramona gives him support.

Jürgen Drews prefers not to celebrate his special day today. However, Ramona may be planning something special: "I'll just let myself be surprised," said Drews in the RTL interview.

However, the singer prefers not to think about the future, "otherwise I'll just be in a bad mood. That doesn't have to be the case. I love life".

